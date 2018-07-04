Menu
Why I’ve got a banger on my wanger

by ISABELLA HOOD
4th Jul 2018 2:05 AM

 

WHETHER it's bravery or stupidity, Territorians certainly push the boundaries when it comes to different ways you can let off fireworks on cracker night.

In this latest video, you can see a man with a banger on his wanger - sending one off from the front instead of the favoured rear.

There were fireworks stuck up bums and this bloke went off from the front end during the Top End’s Territory Day celebrations
On Sunday evening, one daring young man definitely risked his manhood and his reputation when he decided to light up a firework while it was neatly wedged in between his buttocks.

WHY I STUCK A BUNGER IN MY BUNGHOLE

Despite the impressive light show, the bare bottomed bandit's unique technique seemed to cause some level of pain with the daredevil screaming "Argh … argh my arse" directly at his mate who captured the act on Snapchat.

 

WHY I STUCK A CRACKER UP MY CLACKER

After the NT News' famous story with headline "Why I stuck a cracker up my clacker" was published back in 2012 about another Darwinite who let off a firework from his butt crack, you would think Territorians would soon pick up that our nether regions are not the best spots to launch explosives.

Despite the dangerous risks involved, the unique launch certainly entertained people of all ages from around the country who no doubt look forward to future NT News front pages following Territory Day.

