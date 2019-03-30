Why it's more important than ever to support CBD businesses

LOVE LOCAL BUSINESSES: Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry executive officer, Elise Taylor, said it's it vital to remember how important local businesses are to the town and to support them where we can.

LOVE LOCAL BUSINESSES: Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry executive officer, Elise Taylor, said it's it vital to remember how important local businesses are to the town and to support them where we can. Alison Paterson

GIVE the local shopkeepers an opportunity to have your business.

This is one important message from the Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry's executive officer, Elise Taylor.

She said while the 2017 flood had been "a huge trauma” for the town, it was critical people realised the power they had as customers to help small businesses survive and thrive.

"We need to move forward with optimism,” she said.

"After the flood we saw a huge shop local campaign where people changed their habits and patterns to buy good and services in town.

"But over time they went back to shopping away from Lismore.”

Even changing one shopping habit from making a purchase online to a shop in the CBD can make a huge difference.

Ms Taylor said while Lismore's streets and shops have been cleaned up, for some people they are still feeling the pinch.

"Lismore's small businesses don't operate in a silo, they exist in a community,” she said.

"If you don't use it, you'll lose it. We are all in this together.”

The breadth and depth of businesses in Lismore have a great deal to offer, Ms Taylor said.

She said the chamber wanted to remind the community they should do their utmost to shop local because this supports shops and services who work so hard to run their businesses which employ locals, sponsor and support sporting teams and special interest groups.

"And the Chamber is aware that small business recovery has been uneven, some have come through okay and some are still really struggling,” she said.

"With support we know Lismore is strong and its business owners are resilient.”

Ms Taylor said the Chamber was about to sit down with the council to work together to reinvigorate Lismore's CBD.

"We want to see Lismore back as the thriving regional hub is has been and could be again,” she said.

"So while we have had some early discussion with Council, the new general manager Shelly Oldham has reached out to the Chamber about sitting down and discussing how we can work together.”