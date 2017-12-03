Why it's more important than ever to shop local at Christmas

IN THE lead-up to Christmas Day, people are being urged to back small businesses and shop local.

Senator Concetta Fierravanti-Wells said the holiday season was when many small businesses worked their hardest and employed more locals to meet the demands of the Christmas retail trade period.

"It is important we back our small businesses which are the engine room of our economy and we can do this by shopping local this holiday season,” she said.

"You can find something special and truly unique locally for family, friends and loved ones to enjoy and NSW has wonderful small businesses offering an abundance of choice.”

Senator Fierravanti-Wells said many of NSW's small businesses employed more young people and those looking for casual work during the Christmas season.

"Christmas is a vital injection of cash and confidence boost for our community, and it is a chance to help our small businesses employ more local people and keeps money flowing around our local economy,” Senator Fierravanti-Wells said.

Senator Fierravanti-Wells has also backed the Minister for Small Business Michael McCormack's call to Australians this Christmas - buy local and shop local.

"By backing small business this holiday season you are supporting the 5.6 million hard-working Australians which they employ - make this Christmas merry and shop local,” Mr McCormack said.