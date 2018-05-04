Why it is just rally drivers being shamed over roadkill?

There are arguments for and against the Border Ranges Rally.

I WRITE this article in regards to the current argument about the Border Ranges Rally, as a rebuttal to the argument against it going ahead.

Every day, everywhere whilst driving you see roadkill, countless animals smeared on the road.

If that is the reason that particular council members have with it, then I say, stop driving all together.

Why it is just the rally drivers being shamed over killing animals on the road?

To be honest, what self-respecting animal would be anywhere in the vicinity with all that noise going on around them?

If you don't agree with it, then go and spend the day volunteering with injured animals that get hit every day by just your everyday town folks.

Another argument against the rally is pollution from the cars.

Let's put it this way, buses, cars, planes, and many more vehicles contribute to the air pollution every day, however I have never once seen an article in the paper from any of the council members arguing about banning vehicles.

I can imagine that majority of those against own vehicles and contribute to the pollution.

So once again why is it only the rally drivers being shamed for it?

Let's stop bickering and embrace the town's morale.

Events like the Fairymount Festival, the Kyogle Bazaar, and Anzac day ceremonies, are what brings us all together.

As one of the youth of this town I strongly believe that we need more things bringing us together.

Everyone I've spoken to about this event have been so excited and nostalgic.

It is a day to all gather, sit in the sun, enjoy family and friends, and just relax into our beautiful town's atmosphere.

How could we turn that away?

Plus those worried about money should think of the advertising our town will get and the people that travel to see these events, they'll need places to stay, food to eat and activities to keep them busy. T

To me, it's more than money, it's about our community's spirit.

Bonnie Hook,

Kyogle.