Why is Walters at war with the Brisbane media?

Phil 'Buzz' Rothfield runs the rule over another weekend of NRL action

HIGHLIGHT

The new rules that allow the smaller players to dominate. Look at the performances of Ryan Papenhuyzen and Damien Cook over the weekend. We even saw a Nathan Cleary chip and chase like the good old days. This game is no longer all about size and power.

Watch The 2021 NRL Telstra Premiership Live & On-Demand with No Ad-Breaks During Play. New to Kayo? Try 14-Days Free Now >

HIGHLIGHT II

The wonderful support from NRL clubs for Mose Masoe, the much loved footy player who is battling horrific spinal injuries and desperately needs financial assistance. You can help out Mose with a donation on the Men of League website.

LOWLIGHT

No Eftpos working at Jubilee Stadium on Saturday for the NRL double-header. Your columnist saw families walking out after the first game because they had no cash and couldn't buy dinner.

SPOTTED

A security guard turning away fans at Jubilee Stadium half an hour before the first game, telling them it was a sellout. Inside there were thousands of empty seats. The NRL seriously needs to investigate this terrible customer service.

SPOTTED

Old South Sydney Rabbitohs super coach Wayne Bennett with his partner at the Royal Easter Show on Saturday.

Wayne Bennett and partner Dale Cage. Picture: Instagram

SPOTTED

Gold Coast Titans assistant coach Jimmy Dymock watching his daughter play in the Tarsha Gale Cup at Mascot Oval on Good Friday.

SHOOSH

The relationship between Broncos coach Kevin Walters and heavyweights in the Brisbane media is on shaky ground. Walters likes to keep the media in the dark with his team selections.

HEAD CASE

Surely the NRL will heavily fine the Canterbury Bulldogs trainer who allowed a dazed Lachlan Lewis to stay on the field against the Rabbitohs while badly concussed on Friday.

360 VIEW

The great Benny Ikin is back on deck after Brisbane's lock down for a special Easter Monday edition of NRL 360 on Fox League straight after full time at the Wests Tigers v Parramatta Eels game. We'll talk to both coaches Michael Maguire and Brad Arthur.

Originally published as Why is Walters at war with the Brisbane media?