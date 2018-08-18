Why is Dr Death so popular in Lismore?

MEETINGS inspired by controversial euthanasia campaigner Dr Philip Nitschke's DIY suicide workshops will return to Lismore regularly due to the popularity of one held earlier this year.

Exit International founder Dr Philip Nitschke - known as 'Dr Death' - hopes one day people can store a dose of barbiturates in their cupboard "for when they feel like dying”.

Exit was founded more than 20 years ago after the legislation allowing voluntary euthanasia in the Northern Territory was overturned by the Federal Government.

As an organisation Exit's focus is upon empowering seniors and people who are seriously ill with the ability to make rational, considered decisions about their life and death.

A public seminar and all-you-need-to-know workshop on "the practicalities of killing yourself” in Lismore held in February attracted about 200 people from near and far.

The next one is on May 18 for Exit International inaugural members.

Gold Coast coordinators Elaine Arch-Rowe and Catherine Henderson will be in attendance for the first meeting in Lismore to guide the discussion.

"We talk about sensitive matters, get into nitty gritty and the choices which are available,” Ms Arch-Rowe said.

"We tell them what choices are available and tell them a little bit more about the different options and where they get these options.”

"As rational adults, we have the right to the best end of life information...only then can we make fully informed decisions about our future.”

Topics of discussion include: What is the best 'End of Life Choice' for you? How do you obtain it? What is the next step?

There is also information about voluntary euthanasia, funerals, Alzheimer's, age-related memory loss, wills - and the latest on lethal salts.

During the meeting, the coordinators said they are hoping someone from Lismore will be able to carry on the meetings from there, with guidance.

"It is envisaged a person from Lismore will become the new local coordinator,” Ms Henderson said.

A coordinator will be chosen at the initial meeting, and the idea is this person then organises future Lismore meetings.

"The Gold Coast one is about every three months and we hold workshops in between on specific subjects - such as a workshop answering specific things about drugs” Ms Arch-Rowe said.

At Lismore library, 110 Magellan Street, Lismore on May 18 at 10am for "the latest information on end of life choices”.

Only Exit members may attend. You may join on-line at exitinternational.net.

Lifeline: 13 11 44