Marc Stapelberg
The unusual reason a Lismore bridge will be closed

Marc Stapelberg
29th Oct 2019 9:00 AM
MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions on Colemans Bridge in Lismore while heritage photography is carried out ahead of maintenance work later.

The photography is being carried out for three days until Wednesday between 7am and 6pm, and will involve closing traffic in both directions for up to five minutes.

The closures will be carried out at times when there are typically low traffic volumes.

One of the two pedestrian walkways will also be closed during the recordings.

Transport for NSW will be recording still imagery for heritage purposes.

Traffic control will be in place for the safety of workers and road users.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

Work on the Colemans Bridge maintenance project is expected to start later this year and the community will be kept informed.　

Transport for NSW thanks road users for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.　

Lismore Northern Star

