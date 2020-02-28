Why interest is peaking in the ‘affordable’ tiny home industry

Northern Rivers Tiny Homes owner Allison Rainbird with her team have been working hard to create unique housing and caravan options for consumers. They will host an open house day at their South Lismore workshop this Saturday.

ONE local business owner says interest in the emerging industry of tiny homes has peaked more than ever in the wake of the devestating bushfires.

Since starting her business last November, Northern Rivers Tiny Homes Owner Allison Rainbird said interest in the "affordable and minimal" living options had increased drastically, so much so they were holding another open house day for the public this Saturday.

"A lot more people have reached out since the fires," Ms Rainbird said.

"We decided to hold another open day in the light of all the terrible things that have been happening with the bushfires and people losing their homes.

"It might have come into people's minds as an option that wouldn't have before that time."

Held at their workshop, attendees can get up close and personal with two different tiny house models, the Clunes and the Larnook, while chatting with expert builders about all things tiny.

"People are welcome to talk to us to find out how a tiny home can improve your life," she said.

"Aside from living in it, a tiny home could also be the solution to a passive income stream using Airbnb or create a space for your teenagers or ensure your elderly relatives or guests are close by, or even the office you've always dreamt of.

"It's an interesting and affordable option for housing if you have some land and finance."

She said "red tape" around living in a tiny home on a property had just been made easier in the Lismore local government area.

"Lismore City Council releasing its Tiny House fact sheet which aligns with local council caravan legislation," she said.

"It outlines when a tiny house requires a DA and when it doesn't," she said.

"Not all tiny homes are considered a caravan, but ours are.

"The other local councils who have taken on the state government's new temporary legislation changes are the Byron and Tweed Shires."

She said there would be handouts and she would be talking on it - and answering any questions at the open day

The Northern Rivers Tiny home open house is on February 29 from 10am at Shed 12, 7 Snow St, South Lismore.