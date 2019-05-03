Why indigenous Australian children face higher suicide risk

Unresolved trauma dating back generations can have a devastating impact on indigenous children of today, experts say.

UNRESOLVED trauma passed through generations is a key factor in staggering rates of suicide among young indigenous Australians, experts say.

Rachelle Patterson is the Human and Community Services CEO for Lifeline Darling Downs and Southwest Queensland.

She said Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children and young adults were more likely to be exposed to major suicide risk factors.

"Interpersonal conflict and a loss of someone close are two key risk factors in terms of young people taking their own life," Mrs Patterson said.

"Statically an Aboriginal person has a much reduced likelihood of life expectancy.

"If people aren't living as long, by virtue of that and Aboriginal person is likely to be experiencing more loss."

Mrs Patterson said unresolved trauma linked to the dispossession of indigenous land could impact the next generation.

"What I can say form my working in the Darling Downs region is that we are always experiencing a greater number of concerns for our indigenous clients," she said.

"We are currently and consistently dealing with indigenous young people who are at risk of suicide."

Help is available. If you or someone you know needs support phone Lifeline on 13 11 14.