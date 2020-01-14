Why I’m cutting back on cleaning in my house

Bucket full of cleaning products and equipment standing on floor in front of kitchen cabinets. Housekeeping concept

Bucket full of cleaning products and equipment standing on floor in front of kitchen cabinets. Housekeeping concept

AS REGULAR readers of this column will be aware, I have avoided making resolutions to welcome in the new year for some time now.

I find the pressure trying to uphold decisions made while possibly mildly affected by alcohol and sentimentality provoked by the lyrics of Auld Lang Syne to be too much to bear, particularly while I am also juggling the guilt of not losing weight in time for the current beach season. I live in constant fear of bystanders pointing excitedly seaward while I am having my customary swim and shouting “Whale! Whale!”.

So this is a resolution made weeks ago, before the spectre of New Year’s Eve raised its occasionally ugly head.

I have decided to cut back on house cleaning.

Many decades ago I rid the laundry cupboard of all the highly perfumed chemicals I’d been suckered into buying in a weak moment.

There were literally dozens of different products lurking in the dank space under the tub, each apparently designed for one specific task.

Removing shower scum, cleaning the dunny, making the windows sparkle, eliminating dust while imparting a lemony freshness … there seemed to be as many products as I had actual items in my house.

Instead, I started using methylated spirits, white vinegar and the odd splash of ammonia for stubborn stuff, and a squeegee after I showered to avoid a build-up of gunk.

All surfaces were finished off with that miracle of modern cleaning, the microfibre cloth. Except …

Now I read that said cloth, while it promises to clean everything with nothing more than a light misting of water, breaks down inexorably every single time I launder it, which is at least once a week.

Near-microscopic particles float away down the drain and, of course, into the ocean where they are ingested by sea animals and thereby enter the food chain. Great.

I should have realised, of course.

The same thing happened when I lived in a very cold climate for a few years and attempted to lessen my impact on the environment by wearing warm clothes recycled from PET bottles (although I don’t actually consume soft drink).

Seemed like a good idea at the time, until I was accosted in the (chilly) street one day by an “alternative lifestyler” – with blue fingertips – who proceeded to lecture me on the evils of microfleece.

Now I have a drawer stuffed full of fluffy garments I am too afraid to wear, or take to the op shop for fear someone less environmentally responsible will buy them and wash them until every fish left in the sea is full of tiny bits of plastic. Can’t burn them. Can’t add them to landfill.

Perhaps I can make them into cleaning cloths.