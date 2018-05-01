Why I can never forgive Barnaby Joyce for this one thing

REBARBATIVE (adjective - formal): Repellent, unattractive, objectionable.

A splendid word. I love using it because those it describes so often don't know the meaning, and one can make good an escape before they throw a punch.

I looked it up again in my dictionary this morning and wouldn't have been at all surprised to see a photograph of Barnaby Joyce next to it.

Just when you think he can't get any worse... Bingo! He drops another clanger. This time he says partners of MPs should be allowed to work for their husband/wife to help save their relationships. Nice try, Mr Joyce.

I'm not pointing a moral finger in his direction. Well, maybe just a little one. But we have to remember roughly two in three marriages fall by the wayside these days; my own lasted only 10 years. And I really wouldn't have been too happy about the paternity of my son being questioned publicly by his father.

Most politicians endure stressful lengthy separations from their families and it's not surprising that some of them end up dabbling in extramarital affairs. And the fact that Malcolm Turnbull found it necessary to ban "bonking" between ministers and their staff - thereby making Australia a laughing stock on the world stage - leads me to believe it's happened more often than we know about.

However, there are many, many jobs that require separation, some for lengthier periods than that of Australian politicians and their families. The armed forces spring to mind, for a start.

But what Barnaby has never seemed to grasp is that when there are accusations of nepotism and alleged rorting of the public purse, that's a whole different ballgame.

His rather creepy pride in fathering a boy-child after four daughters also leaves a nasty taste in the mouth. There's been so much "he said, she said" in this sorry affair I don't remember who it was who first let that particular cat out of the bag, but it's an attitude harking back several centuries, when a son was what every bloke craved.

Do they still?

When I conducted a brief survey among my male mates recently, they all repeated, without exception, that even older mantra. "Ten fingers, ten toes, the rest is irrelevant".

There seems to be no end to the ghastly story. Just when you think it's burned down to embers at last, up pops Mr Tomato Head to throw on a bit more kero.

I think I can forgive Baaa-naby his infidelity.

He's only human after all, and a rather ordinary one at that.

But what I can never forgive him for is making me realise he has an active sex life.

That's ... well, that's rebarbative.