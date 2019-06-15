Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Northern Star editor David Kirkpatrick at the Future Northern Rivers event at SCU.
Northern Star editor David Kirkpatrick at the Future Northern Rivers event at SCU. Marc Stapelberg
Opinion

Why I borrowed 'I have a dream' line from Martin Luther King

David Kirkpatrick
by
15th Jun 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

I BORROWED the 'I have a dream' line from the Reverend Martin Luther King for a speech I gave at our Northern Rivers Future Forum with demographer Bernard Salt at SCU on Tuesday.

I told the crowd of 160 people:

I have a dream we will be the first region to trial an integrated public transport network based on driverless cars and buses.

I have a dream we become known as the next boutique food bowl of Australia.

I have a dream millions of tourists continue to pour through the Gateway Airport in Ballina and we freight our produce nationally and internationally from Lismore airport.

I have a dream the region becomes known as the cultural capital of regional Australia.

I have a dream that one day there is a medical school at SCU supporting the multi-million base hospital nearby.

I have a dream where we are known as the co-op capital of Australia. Where farmer-owned collectives are not frowned upon as the poor cousins of agri-business but studied and turbo-charged as a great way to do business.

I have a dream we are leaders in renewables.

editor futurenorthernrivers martin luther king the northern star
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Thank god this man is off our streets

    premium_icon Thank god this man is off our streets

    Crime ON OCTOBER last year Billy Armitage went on a wild ride over hundreds of kilometres, threatening to harm two kids in the car and ramming cop cars.

    • 15th Jun 2019 12:00 AM
    Wild dogs, crazy ants just some of our biosecurity threats

    premium_icon Wild dogs, crazy ants just some of our biosecurity threats

    News Forum held in Lismore to help landowners identify issues

    • 15th Jun 2019 12:00 AM
    Which towns attract our youngest and oldest residents?

    premium_icon Which towns attract our youngest and oldest residents?

    Community Northern Rivers is home to a range of eclectic towns and villages

    • 15th Jun 2019 12:00 AM
    'I was really angry': Charity's big win in Kenyan courts

    premium_icon 'I was really angry': Charity's big win in Kenyan courts

    News Local charity says rapists could question victims face-to-face

    • 15th Jun 2019 12:00 AM