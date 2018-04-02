Why housework is sexier than flowers and chocolates

HOUSEWORK HEROES: While younger men are doing more around the house when it comes to chores and child-rearing, more men need to get off the couch and dust under it than laze about while their female partner does the majority of house and family work.

HOUSEWORK HEROES: While younger men are doing more around the house when it comes to chores and child-rearing, more men need to get off the couch and dust under it than laze about while their female partner does the majority of house and family work. Tijana87

DOING your fair share around the house will keep your relationship off the rocks more successfully than wine and chocolates.

And blokes need to get off the couch and pick up a mop if they want to avoid prolonging their partner's anger about having to do the majority of chores and avoid divorce and despair.

At least this is the advice of researchers behind a new study Mission Impossible? New Housework Theories for Changing Families, which claims the key to a good relationship involves more cleaning and less flowers and chocolates.

University of Melbourne senior lecturer in Sociology, Dr Leah Ruppanner and University of Utah's assistant professor of Sociology and Gender Studies, Assistant professor of Sociology and Gender Studies, Claudia Geist released their report in the March 2018 issue of the Journal of Family Theory and Review.

"After a conflict, couples may use housework as gesture of love, compassion and goodwill,” Dr Ruppanner said.

"In addition to traditional gestures of love such as flowers, chocolates and sex, one partner may also clean the house or make a special dinner (shopping, cooking and clean-up) to ameliorate the conflict. In this respect, housework may be a form of an apology to the wounded spouse.

According the duo, housework is traditionally understood as an economic exchange - housework for money - or as a form of patriarchy drawn along gendered lines.

"Yet our new study argues housework is also divided according to the previous night's fight and our knowledge of our partner's trigger points,” they said.

"For many couples, the notion that housework is a form of interpersonal tension and support is not surprising (as) we adjust our behaviours daily as a form of love, caring and compassion for our partners.”

However, the researchers said existing theories assume housework is divided based on four dimensions of people's lives: earnings, time demands, gender role attitudes and gender.

Dr Ruppanner said these concepts have been well supported in academic scholarship.

She said on average men do less housework and the partner with more resources (more work, time and money) spends less time in housework.

"Couples with more traditional gender attitudes have more traditional work and housework divisions, she said.

"Time, money and gender are important, but we argue that for modern couples, the interpersonal knowledge developed over the duration of a relationship is increasingly important for the way couples negotiate housework.”

Now Dr Ruppanner and Asst Prof Geist suggest a new explanation for the way couples divide housework, the 'diverse capital' approach.

According to this approach, over the duration of a relationship couples develop two distinct forms of interpersonal capital - 'emotional capital', or a deeper understanding of one's partner's trigger points for conflict, and 'relationship capital' or credit developed from previous conflicts or helping one's partner.

Relationship capital functions more like a bank account, with partners storing up capital to use at specific times, Dr Ruppanner said.

"Relationship capital can be developed through two experiences, conflict and help,” she said.

"That being said, young men today are more egalitarian than previous generations and expect more equitable divisions of housework, indicating trades across housework divisions may become increasingly equitable.”

She said couples today are balancing more complicated interpersonal and work relationships than in the past.

"Our new theoretical approach suggests that relationship and emotional capital play an integral role in explaining who does the housework, which is more important than roses and chocolates,” she said.

"The failure of a reciprocal exchange of housework during pressing time periods may jeopardise the relationship and lead to divorce.”