Why Hogan's crossbench move has been a PR coup

Federal MP for Page Kevin Hogan in Casino on Sunday, after he was pre-selected for The Nationals to contest the next election. Liana Turner

I'M SURE Kevin Hogan's decision to sit on the crossbench in a symbolic protest at the leadership shenanigans in Canberra was based on principle.

After all, in his own words it has potentially cost him a ministerial position and earned the ire among certain sections of his Canberra peers.

So it wasn't done out of self interest.

However, I think any "loss” of face Hogan has suffered in Canberra will translate to an electoral gain.

And that's why, despite murmurings of an overthrow, he was re-endorsed on Sunday as the Nationals candidate for the seat of Page at next year's election.

Hogan's move was rather a symbolic one, as critics have pointed out. He is for all intents and purposes still a member of the government, and was just pre-selected for as the Nationals candidate, despite some misgivings over his move.

But optics also matter in politics, and he has taken a very clear step to distance himself from the shenanigans at the top.

In this age of party lines and talking points handed down from above, and politicians who reverse "conviction” policy positions on a sniff of the wind, I think voters welcome politicians taking a genuine stand on their principles.

In the end I think it will pay off for him at next year's election.

To win Page, you need to appeal to a broad cross section of voters and plenty of them would have been soured by the Turnbull knifing.

Essentially, by distancing himself from that Shakespearean episode he has managed to duck the inevitable electoral fallout, without actually losing his job altogether.

Voters will respect him for making a stand on the issue, and the Nationals must still support him in what is a must-win marginal seat.

In that sense I think it's a PR coup.