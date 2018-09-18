Why helicopters are flying low over homes today

A helicopter similar to this one will be inspecting powerlines in the region.

Diana Burgess

YOU may see helicopters flying low overhead today, and in the coming days, as Essential Energy inspect powerlines in the region.

Helicopters are currently in The Channon area looking for faults in the network.

Aerial inspections provide a bird's eye view of the network to identify faults or potential problems not visible from the ground and form part of an ongoing inspection program to ensure the network is in the best possible shape.

Owners of sensitive animals can advise Essential Energy by completing the online request form or by calling 132391, if they would like a call before fly over so that arrangements can be made before the aerial inspections begin.