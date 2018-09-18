Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A helicopter similar to this one will be inspecting powerlines in the region.
A helicopter similar to this one will be inspecting powerlines in the region. Diana Burgess
News

Why helicopters are flying low over homes today

18th Sep 2018 10:42 AM

YOU may see helicopters flying low overhead today, and in the coming days, as Essential Energy inspect powerlines in the region.

Helicopters are currently in The Channon area looking for faults in the network.

Aerial inspections provide a bird's eye view of the network to identify faults or potential problems not visible from the ground and form part of an ongoing inspection program to ensure the network is in the best possible shape.

Owners of sensitive animals can advise Essential Energy by completing the online request form or by calling 132391, if they would like a call before fly over so that arrangements can be made before the aerial inspections begin.

essential energy helicopter northern rivers community powerlines
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: Lismore Cup fashions from the 1960s

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Lismore Cup fashions from the 1960s

    News DID we take your photo all those years ago? Or maybe you need some inspiration for Thursday's big race day?

    • 18th Sep 2018 12:03 PM
    'RIP little angel': Tributes flow for girl killed in crash

    'RIP little angel': Tributes flow for girl killed in crash

    News Community in shock after nine-year-old's "heartbreaking" death

    Amazing photos of rescue chopper training day

    Amazing photos of rescue chopper training day

    News Winching a patient is always tricky, but even more so in rough seas

    • 18th Sep 2018 11:00 AM
    CLOSED: Popular Casino pub shuts its doors

    premium_icon CLOSED: Popular Casino pub shuts its doors

    Business New owners reveal their plans for the building

    Local Partners