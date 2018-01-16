Why have land values spiked in Ballina?

LOOKING BACK: An aerial view of West Ballina and the major bypass construction works underway on the Pacific Highway upgrade in August 2009. The upgrade has been touted as one of the reasons behind the increased demand for properties in the Ballina Shire.

LOOKING BACK: An aerial view of West Ballina and the major bypass construction works underway on the Pacific Highway upgrade in August 2009. The upgrade has been touted as one of the reasons behind the increased demand for properties in the Ballina Shire. DAVID NIELSEN

UPGRADES to the Pacific Highway was one reason touted for the strengthened demand for properties in the Ballina Shire, and the resulting increase in land values.

In the latest land values report released by NSW Valuer General Simon Gilkes, it was revealed land values in the Ballina Local Government Area experienced a moderate increase between 2016 and 2017.

Rural, industrial and commercial land values saw a moderate increase, with residential land values experiencing a strong increase.

More than 15,000 properties across the Ballina LGA combined to boost land value from $6216 million on July 1, 2016, to $6785 million at July 1, 2017, showing an overall increase of nine per cent.

The greatest increase in land value was in the residential sector, with residential values generally increasing by 10 per cent over the past year.

Land values in most areas of Ballina, Alstonville and Wardell saw increased demand due to greater affordability compared to adjoining northern localities.

Areas in the north of the Ballina LGA, including Lennox Head, experienced strong increases due to the high demand for the village and its proximity to Byron Bay.

Some areas of East Ballina, Ballina Heights and some unit sites in Lennox Head with good ocean access experienced a slight increase following strong increases over past years.

Lakefront land values at East Ballina were steady.

Rural homes and grazing properties had a moderate increase with strengthening demand coming from Sydney vendors and local residents.

Some of the properties to exceed the average, recording more than a 20 per cent increase to the land value in 12 months, included Abalone Place at Ballina, Catherine Crescent at Ballina and Ocean Breeze Drive at Lennox Head.

Commercial properties in all areas of Ballina, Lennox Head and Alstonville recorded increases of about 10 per cent, as did industrial properties in Alstonville and Ballina.

Commercial properties benefited from a demand for more affordable properties compared to adjoining areas, and industrial values benefited from increased demand and recent highway upgrades.

Rural land values generally experienced a moderate increase across the Ballina LGA. There were strong increases in values at the northern end of the shire, along the Byron Bay LGA boundary, particularly on Broken Head Rd.

Rural properties in Coolgardie and Cumbalum recorded increases of about 11-12 per cent.