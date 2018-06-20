Why has Ballina ignored its very own Olympic star?

BALLINA'S Jim Pike is on a mission to get more recognition in town for former world champion and Olympic race walker Kerry Saxby-Junna.

He has approached the State Member for Ballina, Tamara Smith, and is planning on approaching the Ballina Shire Council.

One of the suggestions he has is to name the planned indoor sports stadium at Ballina Coast High School, funded by council and the Department of Education, in Saxby-Junna's honour.

At the moment, Ballina has the riverside Kerry Saxby-Junna Walkway, with a small, leaning sign, near the Ballina swimming pool, as the only recognition of the walker's achievements.

"Every other country town, when they've had someone who has been an achiever, they give them recognition,” he said.

"I've always thought that she (Saxby-Junna) has never been recognised.”

Kerry Saxby moved to Ballina in 1975 as her father, Barry, took up a teaching position at Ballina High School.

Kerry was in Year 8 when she came to Ballina, and finished her Higher School Certificate at Ballina High.

She also joined the Ballina Athletics Club and maintained her membership for 25 years, even during the peak of her athletic career.

Mr Pike said the small sign, which is right behind the Ballina Visitor Tourist Information Centre, did not do her career justice.

Saxby has held 32 world records or world's best times, and was 12 times ranked in the world's top 10 during her career.

The 10,000m walk was her event.

Her gold medals came at the Goodwill Games in Moscow in 1986; the World Indoor Championships at Budapest in 1989, the Commonwealth Games in Auckland in 1990; and again at the Commonwealth Games in Victoria, Canada, in 1994.

She won a total of 13 medals in her career, and was the oldest female athlete to win a medal at a world or Olympic championships when she came third at the World Championships in Seville, Spain, in 1999.

She competed at three Olympic Games, coming 15th in Barcelona in 1992, 12th in Atlanta in 1996 and seventh at Sydney in 2000. She retired after coming fifth at the Goodwill Games in Brisbane in 2001.