Why G'bah property boom shows no signs of slowing down

Get expert advice and all the latest property data in Sold On Northern Rivers.

Get expert advice and all the latest property data in Sold On Northern Rivers. Kate O'Neill

GOONELLABAH is a suburb on the move.

Over the past 12 months the median house price has jumped from the $300s to $418,5000, an increase of 11.6 per cent.

Days on market has also tightened up from 68 days to 57 days, reflecting the increased demand for housing in this up and coming suburb.

Its elevated position, proximity to the coast, good facilities and the range of housing available make Goonellabah attractive to buyers and investors alike.

Goonellabah offers a cross section of housing, from the older style established houses to brand new builds and land in the subdivisions. Within the subdivisions there is a good range too, from the moderately priced Sanctuary Hills Estate starting from $149,000 and Holland Park in Earls Court from $170,000 to Waterford Park Estate in the $200s, Forest Oak between $200 and $300,000 and larger blocks at Valley View near Richmond Hill, where the views and size of the blocks are reflected in the higher price tag of $325,000 plus.

Larger, brand new homes have been fetching some impressive prices. A five-bedroom home in Sanctuary Court sold for $720,000 in July and a similarly sized home in Kallee Place went for $675,000 in the same month. Prices like these are lifting the median, but there is still plenty of more affordable options for those looking to get into the market, with two and three-bedroom older style homes available in the $300s and occasionally the $200s.

Young families and first home buyers are attracted to Goonellabah for its facilities, which include schools, shopping centres and the Goonellabah Sports and Aquatic Centre, which has a gym, pool and waterslide.

There's a strong sporting culture here, with local teams including rugby league, soccer, cricket and hockey.

One Agency Goonellabah sales specialist Doug Harrison says he is also fielding increasing interest from of out-of-town buyers, who see Goonellabah as a good investment.

"Rental prices are increasing, and houses not thought of as an investment previously are now being looked at that way,” he said.

Goonellabah's elevation means it's well above the flood plain of Lismore, there are views in all directions, and it catches the breeze.

"It's a lovely area to live,” Mr Harrison said.

"You've got the undulating hills... lots of red soil.

"In Goonellabah you don't have to drive from the other side of town to get to the coast. You're only 20 minutes from the beach and Ballina. And because it's elevated you get good visuals everywhere and you collect the sea breezes.”

The Goonellabah boom shows no signs of letting up as more people look for affordable housing and a good investment, so expect prices to continue on their upward trajectory.

MEDIAN PROPERTY PRICE

BUY

$418,500

House: $418,500

Unit: $318,000

RENT

House: $380

Unit: $320

CAPITAL GROWTH

3 months: 4.9%

12 months: 11.6%

3 years: 26.8%

5years: 24.6

Annually 10 years: 3.7%

AVERAGE NUMBER OF DAYS ON MARKET (HOUSES)

57

HOLD PERIOD

11 years

GROSS RENTAL YIELD:

4.7%

DEMOGRAPHICS

Population: 12900

Average weekly household income: $1096

Median age: 41