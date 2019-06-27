Why footy, cricket players love these shipping containers

KICKING GOALS: Lismore's Deputy Mayor Elly Bird (centre) and Lismore Junior AFL Club players Neva Smith, 9, and Sydney-Jack Baker, 9 with Lismore City Council staff, and local AFL and cricket players, friends and supporters celebrate the opening of the new amenities block at Mortimer Oval.

KICKING GOALS: Lismore's Deputy Mayor Elly Bird (centre) and Lismore Junior AFL Club players Neva Smith, 9, and Sydney-Jack Baker, 9 with Lismore City Council staff, and local AFL and cricket players, friends and supporters celebrate the opening of the new amenities block at Mortimer Oval. Alison Paterson

LISMORE footy and cricket players, team officials and supporters reckon the new modern and flood-ready amenities block at Mortimer Field is kicking goals.

The facility is constructed from four 12-metre shipping containers and replaces the old brick building located adjacent to the caravan park on Dawson St.

Lismore Swans Junior AFL Football Club president Phillip Knowles said the facility was sensational.

"It's a wonderful new amenity,” he said.

"Our club and players really appreciate this.”

Marist Brothers Cricket Club member Matt Wilson agreed the new facilities were fantastic.

The facility can be easily cleaned following any large flood event and features a new canteen, two large changerooms containing two showers and two toilets in each, a wheelchair-accessible toilet, and three storage units.

As part of the project, a large shade structure and concrete patio was built, the surrounds were landscaped, and a new pathway was constructed from Brewster Street to the carpark along Uralba St.

Lismore Mayor Isaac Smith thanked the NSW Government for funding community infrastructure that encouraged people to live active and healthy lifestyles.

"This is another important and much-needed upgrade for our city,” he said.

"In the last two years we have seen unprecedented investment in developing and upgrading our sports facilities from both state and federal levels, which is fantastic as we are proudly the regional sporting centre of the Northern Rivers.

"Excellent sporting facilities encourage people in our community to get involved with their local sports team and be active. Sport is great for mental and physical fitness, and it's also an important way to bring communities and families together.

"Although Mortimer Field is the home ground for the Lismore Swans Junior AFL Club and is shared between local cricket clubs, these new facilities are available for hire by the whole community.”

Cr Smith said council was investigating the future use of the old brick building.