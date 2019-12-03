Why flying has lost its allure

THERE’S no doubt the Wright brothers would be completely gobsmacked were they magically able to come back and see how air travel has evolved since they first kangaroo-hopped in a field back in 1903.

Back then, ol’ Orville managed to make it 37m before coming back to earth in what is considered to be the first successful aeroplane, the Wright Flyer.

Now we have airfares so cheap that a large portion of the world’s population hops on a jet several times a year to travel vast distances, with hardly a second thought. Others have now decided to steer clear of large, fuel-guzzling commercial planes in the name of the environment.

I am one of the latter, but I confess not just because of the environment. I no longer have enough income to comfortably afford overseas holidays, I can’t deal with crowds and I hate breathing in cigarette smoke – the anti-smoking laws are not very strict in Europe and Asia. But, truthfully, the thing that turns me off most is it’s now possible to use a mobile phone while doing 900kmh in an aluminium cigar tube, from which there is no escape. I can think of nothing worse.

I’ve been a captive audience of less-than-fascinating phone conversations while on buses for a good many years now, but at least if the chat proves to be too banal, you can push a button and alight at the next stop (if you don’t mind the inconvenience), or move seats.

On a plane, there’s no way out.

I read last month of the inaugural long-haul Qantas flights; exercise classes, rejuvenating meals and sleep schedules have been carefully designed to combat jet lag.

I must say, I always thought it odd that we weren’t allowed to use mobile phones while airborne for so many years; in this post-9/11 era when airport security confiscated nail scissors, bottled water and knitting needles, why would airlines allow thousands of people to board flights carrying potential weapons of mass destruction in their pockets?

I now suspect that it was all a ploy instigated by aircrews who, let’s face it, would have had to hear way too many boring calls.