Why five generations of this family still call Kyogle home

Kyogle is the home to a family of five generations. Great great grandmother Irene Walker holding the youngest member of the family Eli James Wimble. From left great grandparents Linda and Roger Wimble, grandparents Greg and Lisa Wimble and parents James Wimble and Shonel Reeves.

FIVE generations of the Wimble family call Kyogle home.

Linda and Roger Wimble have lived in Kyogle for the past 30 years after they relocated their young family from Sydney for a "green tree change”.

Linda's mother Irene Walker soon followed.

"Our generation chose Kyogle because it is so beautiful but our daughter-in-law Lisa has lived here all her life so she knows a lot of people,” Linda said.

The youngest generation to the Wimble family, Eli James Wimble, was born on November 2 to James Wimble and Shonel Reeves.

However, Eli happens to be Linda and Roger's fourth great grandchild.

Linda said all generations have stayed because they love the Northern Rivers and Kyogle dearly.

"It seems to draw people back particularly when they want to raise children,” she said.

"I guess that is a reflection on their childhood.”

"It's a friendly town, it's beautiful, the Northern Rivers area is pristine almost untouched and I guess that attracts us greatly.”

Linda said her family felt blessed to have five generations all together in one community.

"It is special, I think for us family is everything,” Linda said.

"My mum is 88 and how long do we have her with us? So to celebrate Eli with her is pretty special.”