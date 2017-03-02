Why fight videos pass the public interest test: Opinion

I HAVE two words for those criticising The Northern Star about its coverage of the ugly high school fight videos that have gone viral online - Jai Morcom.

The Mullumbimby High student lost his life after a playground brawl went horribly wrong in 2009.

The teenager died after hitting his head and suffering a massive brain haemorrhage.

Violence in our schools and streets is a serious issue and needs to be called out when it happens, not trivialised or swept under the carpet.

How many innocent deaths do we need before we say enough is enough?

And to criticise media outlets for highlighting this problem is the height of hypocrisy.

Kyogle High School viral fight club videos divides community

How about addressing the issue of the violence itself, or why students thought it was OK to video fights instead of trying to stop them, or laugh when some poor victim was getting pummelled by a bully.

Some have taken The Northern Star to task for breaching these students' privacy. I'd say that privacy was breached as soon as it was posted on Facebook for all the world to see.

It started with the students who filmed the fights, or the person, or persons, who posted them to YouTube or sent them to a rival media outlet.

Responsibility starts with them, but also includes parents, the school, and wider school community for what has happened.

By no means are we picking on Kyogle. This could, and routinely does happen, in many other parts of Australia and around the world.

But one thing you wouldn't expect from the biggest and longest serving media outlet on the Northern Rivers was for us to ignore a story like this in our own patch.

That doesn't mean we didn't agonise over the story and how we would treat it. That's why we took steps to blur the students' faces and take the story forward with interviews with the Department of Education and police.

As an editor, one of the main questions I have to ask myself each and every day: Is this story in the public interest?

As a parent of a high school student, a member of this community for the past 10 years, and a journalist with 30 years experience in the industry, the resounding answer to that question was 'yes'.