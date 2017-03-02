27°
News

Why fight videos pass the public interest test: Opinion

2nd Mar 2017 12:32 PM
The consequences of school yard fights can be devastating.
The consequences of school yard fights can be devastating. North Coast Crime

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

I HAVE two words for those criticising The Northern Star about its coverage of the ugly high school fight videos that have gone viral online - Jai Morcom.

The Mullumbimby High student lost his life after a playground brawl went horribly wrong in 2009.

The teenager died after hitting his head and suffering a massive brain haemorrhage.

Violence in our schools and streets is a serious issue and needs to be called out when it happens, not trivialised or swept under the carpet.

How many innocent deaths do we need before we say enough is enough?

And to criticise media outlets for highlighting this problem is the height of hypocrisy.

Kyogle High School viral fight club videos divides community

How about addressing the issue of the violence itself, or why students thought it was OK to video fights instead of trying to stop them, or laugh when some poor victim was getting pummelled by a bully.

Some have taken The Northern Star to task for breaching these students' privacy. I'd say that privacy was breached as soon as it was posted on Facebook for all the world to see.

It started with the students who filmed the fights, or the person, or persons, who posted them to YouTube or sent them to a rival media outlet.

Responsibility starts with them, but also includes parents, the school, and wider school community for what has happened.

By no means are we picking on Kyogle. This could, and routinely does happen, in many other parts of Australia and around the world.

But one thing you wouldn't expect from the biggest and longest serving media outlet on the Northern Rivers was for us to ignore a story like this in our own patch.

That doesn't mean we didn't agonise over the story and how we would treat it. That's why we took steps to blur the students' faces and take the story forward with interviews with the Department of Education and police.

As an editor, one of the main questions I have to ask myself each and every day: Is this story in the public interest?

As a parent of a high school student, a member of this community for the past 10 years, and a journalist with 30 years experience in the industry, the resounding answer to that question was 'yes'.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  fighting kyogle high school northern rivers education school social media

Kyogle High School viral fight club videos divides community

Kyogle High School viral fight club videos divides community

“YOUNG people in Kyogle, in schools, and socially, have the right to be proud of and feel a sense of connectedness in their community”

Man accused of killing wife to apply for bail

Edward Kenneth Lord is facing court after the suspicious death of his wife Michelle Lord. The car she was in crashed into the Tweed River east of Tumbulgum in October 2015.

QLD man has faced court over the death of his wife in a car crash

126 items recalled since the new year began

GEARSHIFT ISSUE: The Maserati Ghibli (M157) has been recalled.

From Maseratis to door chimes: this is the list you need to read

Why fight videos pass the public interest test: Opinion

The consequences of school yard fights can be devastating.

How many innocent deaths do we need before we say enough is enough?

Local Partners

Rain, rain go away, men's shed wants to play

WHEN Greg Davis lost his wife to breast cancer, the Men's Shed was his lifeline getting him through some dark days.

Byron Bay's past brought to digital life

Byron Bay Historical Society is going digital

Byron Bay Historical Society will launch their new website next week

GUIDE: All the gigs you need to know about

TALENT: Michael Griffin is a Sydney-based Saxophonist who spends his time performing around Australia and Internationally and has performed at places such as Sydney Opera House, Entertainment Centre, Town Hall, Fat Cat (New York), among others. He was a semifinalist at the 2013 Thelonious Monk International Saxophone Competition in Washington DC. At the Lismore City Bowlo on Sunday from 2pm.

Dance, Country music, film and more

Popular comedian will make children laugh

HILARIOUS: Australian comedian Frank Woodley will bring his show Noodlenut to NORPA .

Noodlenut is Frank Woodley's new show

Damien Leith follows Roy Orbison's music path

Singer Damien Leith. Supplied by Hot Off The Press.

Singer brings the music of his idol to the area

Aussie band asked to change name

Animal activists PETA anger fans by asking Hunters and Collectors to consider a “namelift”.

Two accountants behind Oscars Best Picture debacle ‘banned’

Faye Dunaway, left, and Warren Beatty present the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

President of film academy says two accountants won't be welcome back

Adele: Why fireworks will be missing from Aussie shows

The British superstar was left distraught during dress rehearsals

Karl Stefanovic invited to 'Hard Chat' about love life

Karl and Lisa are stunned by Tom Gleeson's quip.

Comedian Tom Gleeson has Today host squirming in his seat

Matty J named Australia's new Bachelor

Matty Johnson is the new Bachelor.

BACHELORETTE runner-up vows to find 'the one' in new season.

Holly Valance caught up in $213m lawsuit

Holly Valance

Lawsuit alleges blackmail, extortion and intimidation by Candy pair

What's on the big screen this week

Dafne Keen and Hugh Jackman in a scene from the movie Logan.

HUGH Jackman returns one last time as Wolverine in Logan.

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

Rural 4 3 2 $1,295,000

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

Sold by Nick Russo

5/21-25 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 $715,000

SOLD Prior to market for complex record price. We are pleased to announce the successful sale of this home before launching it to the open market. Both the owners...

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

House 4 3 2 $1,295,000

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING

63 Repentance Creek Road, Rosebank 2480

Rural 2 1 1 $565,000

* FIRST OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 4 MARCH 11.30AM - 12.30PM If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further renovate &/or...

Extraordinary... Intricate... and Completely unique...

7 Sugarcane Road, Broken Head 2481

House 3 2 1 Auction

Jamila Riad is the definition of exquisite... Translated as Beautiful palace, Jamila Riad' has a strong Moroccan influence, meticulously built with attention to...

* FIRST OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 4 MARCH 11.30AM - 12.30PM

611 Rosebank Road, Repentance Creek 2480

House 2 1 1 $565,000

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING - Please do net enter the property prior If you are looking for a special retreat-like property...

Charming homestead on 10 acres

1533 Nimbin Road, Koonorigan 2480

House 3 1 8 Contact Agent

Capturing distant mountain views, this charming timber homestead rests on 10 lush acres. It's a short drive to the district's commercial hub of Lismore and central...

SURF SIDE SOUTH GOLDEN

26 Peter Street, South Golden Beach 2483

House 4 2 2 $775,000

Within a short stroll to the surf and discreetly tucked away is this original beach cottage built circa 1983. Private, this tranquil oasis offers an authentic...

Charming New Home with Beautiful Outlook

17 Palm Lily Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 1 $925,000

Set on an elevated (653m2) north facing, corner block with the most beautiful outlook over a manicured, gardened reserve with a large bush backdrop. The home is...

Hinterland Charm Minutes To Bangalow

62 Possum Creek Road, Bangalow 2479

House 5 3 3 $1,450,000 to...

This picturesque and easy care approx. 3 acre property has the unmissable combination of location, multiple living options, and income potential. (1.21Ha). With...

Iconic North Coast post office up for sale

HISTORY: Nicole Swain is selling the historic Bangalow Post Office building this month.

Post office comes complete with the historic Lest We Forget clock

Opponents question Sekisui's 68% support claim

VIEW: An artist's impression of Sekisui House's proposal looking towards Mount Coolum.

Developer says it has 68% support, claims which raised some eyebrows

Plans to upgrade Drill Hall on show

RENEWAL: Masterplans for the Drill Hall in Casino are now on exhibition.

Masterplans for development of hall site endorsed by council

Major Burrum Heads development to go to vote

Site development plans for the proposed lot conversion at Burrum Heads, near Beach Dr.

Councillors will vote on the lot conversions.

Casino boss loses $4m on waterfront Sunshine Coast home

The owner of this stunning Noosa home accepted much less than he had initially wanted for the home.

When illness struck owner forced to try and cash out of property

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!