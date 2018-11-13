Why this family is made for the movies

Lisa and Lyle Carey with their children Dare, aged 1, and Marvel, aged 3.

WITH a daughter named Marvel, and a son named Dare, Lyle and Lisa Carey's life is made for a movie.

Instead the Sunshine Coast couple are the movie makers with a tale they hope they can inspire other families struggling with life's journey to learn to trust.

Trust is a family, faith-based movie asking some age-old questions, including 'who do you turn to when your life starts falling apart'.

It's born out of a desire by the couple to inspire others to 'believe again' and never give up hope.

Lyle and Lisa say they never thought their dreams of making films would come at a when they were starting their own family.

They had tried unsuccessfully for seven years to have children, including through IVF.

Sometimes life can throw you some tough times, as seen in the movie Trust.

But it was only after they started making the movie that Marvel, now 3, came along naturally and then Dare, aged 1.

For the record, the children are not named based on Marvel inspired characters from the pages of Stan Lee comics but some of Lisa's favourite scriptures.

Who do you turn to when life falls apart?

Lyle, a producer and director of photography, said he teamed up with writer Angus Benfield, and his wife, an actress and presenter, to make the film after being frustrated with the lack of good, family friendly content.

Trust, inspired by the story of Job in the Bible, gives a modern account of Daniel Rainwater, played by Keith Austring, an everyday guy whose life is falling apart.

As his marriage to Sarah, played by Lisa, begins to crumple, his children are caught in the middle.

Trust deals with real life issues.

Bitter towards God, he learns he need to learn to trust again, even in the bad times.



Lyle said part of the reason for making the film was the hope that it would help couple and families hang in there and get through the tough times.



"We know a lot of people who have been through divorces,'' he says.



"In the last 10 years, we have seen a lot of people break up.''

"This film is relatable to everyone and is an encouragement to people to help trust God even when life throws you a whammy. "

Trust is a film designed to appeal to families.

"It carries humour and warmth in its characters, even though hitting real life issues."

A scene from the movie Trust

Trust is screening at cinemas throughout Australia, including at Maroochydore on Monday, December 3 at 6.30pm.

