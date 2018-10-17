Why every magistrate has refused to hear Big Rob AVO matter

EVERY magistrate on the Northern Rivers circuit has refused to hear an apprehended violence order application involving Lismore identity Big Rob, a court has heard.

Andrew Stephen Benn is applying to have an AVO taken out on Mr Rob, whom he has previously accused of harassment.

On Tuesday, the matter was mentioned in Lismore Local Court for the third time in three days after the parties earlier failed to reach agreement over the circumstances of the hearing.

But Magistrate Jeff Linden said he couldn't help the men.

Magistrate Linden said he had spoken to "every Magistrate in the region” and none of them were prepared to hear the matter.

"The only alternative is for it to go to Coffs Harbour,” he said.

Mr Benn was upset by the suggestion of a relocation to Coffs, accusing Mr Rob of "shopping” for magistrates.

But Magistrate Linden was adamant.

"The fact is I have checked with everyone by phone and they've either dealt with you, or dealt with him, and they feel they can't deal with this matter.”

Furious, Mr Benn asked whether Lismore was a "kingdom” which had its own rules.

"Why are they disqualified? I want an explanation because this is all bull---t.”

Magistrate Linden was forced to warn Mr Benn not to swear in court after he described the proceedings as a "f---ing joke”.

He adjourned the matter for mention in Coffs Harbour Local Court on October 22.