Why Epstein’s Aussie ‘sex slave’ is angry he’s dead

A QUEENSLAND woman who described herself as disgraced US billionaire Jeffrey Epstein's "sex slave" has spoken of her anguish over his death and how he "stole" her hopes of justice.

Virginia Giuffre's husband woke her early on Sunday morning to tell her Epstein had been found dead in his New York jail cell, where he was being held accused of orchestrating a sex trafficking ring and sexually abusing dozens of underage girls, some as young as 14.

Ms Giuffre, who lives in Cairns, was one of his main accusers and told The New York Times she cried when her husband told her the news of his suicide and while she was grateful Epstein would never harm anyone again, she was angry he would not answer for his conduct.

"We've worked so hard to get here, and he stole that from us, too," she told the publication.

Epstein, 66, was found hanged in his New York jail cell on Saturday in an apparent suicide raising wild conspiracy theories and serious questions about his death now under investigation by the FBI and US Inspector-General.

Mother-of-three Ms Giuffre alleges she "hid in fear for years" over sex tapes and secret diaries kept to blackmail powerful figures by the disgraced billionaire.

She alleges in court documents recently unsealed in the US that authorities there have obtained footage of her having underage sex with rich and famous men secretly filmed at sex parties in Epstein's mansions.

Mrs Giuffre, who went by her maiden name of Roberts, said Epstein "debriefed her" after she had sex with his "associates" so that he would possess "intimate and potentially embarrassing information" that could be used for blackmail.

She told how she fled to Australia and started a new life two decades ago out of fear she may be silenced by Epstein or those he was allegedly blackmailing.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York, was one of those named by Mrs Giuffre in court documents which include claims she was allegedly "lent out" by Epstein for three sexual encounters with the prince.

She alleges Prince Andrew "loved my feet and even licked between my toes".

At the time, the royal was pictured with the then 17-year-old with his arm around her waist in the London flat of her alleged madam Ghislaine Maxwell in 2001.

The Duke and Buckingham Palace has vehemently denied her claims.

Epstein was arrested on July 6 and charged with sex trafficking dozens of underage girls while a law enforcement search of his Upper East Side apartment reportedly revealed compact discs in a locked safe labelled "Young [Name] + [Name]".

He is also understood to have kept a secret diary detailing his friendships with the rich and famous as an "insurance policy", according to the Mirror.

Virginia Giuffre says she was 16 when billionaire Jeffrey Epstein began abusing her sexually.

Mrs Giuffre, in a post on the website of her charity Victims Refuse Silence, said she was 19 when she escaped her life as a sexual servant.

"At 16 years old, very wealthy and powerful people promised me a higher education and a better life," the now 36-year-old, of Cairns, said.

"But before I knew it, I was thrown into a world of sexual servitude.

"While travelling the world with some of the most powerful and connected world leaders in politics, science, and business made me believe that I was important, I was really only there to service these individuals sexually.

"I went to Australia, where I hid in fear for years. But I am no longer the young and vulnerable girl who could be bullied. I am now a survivor.

"I am just lucky to be alive at that."

President Donald Trump came under fire after he retweeted a conspiracy theory linking the Clintons and Epstein's death.

Epstein, who was jailed for child prostitution in 2008, was found hanged on Saturday just hours after Mrs Giuffre's court documents laid bare the depths of his abuse.

Almost 2,000 pages of previously unseen documents from a civil suit include depositions, police reports, photographs and parts of Mrs Giuffre's memoir of her life as a sex slave with dozens of other underage girls in the early 2000s.

