Why enrolments are soaring at these Northern Rivers schools

Lismore Public School is among the schools with the largest fluctuations in school enrolments since 2014. Marc Stapelberg

THE public schools on the Northern Rivers with the greatest growth and decline in student enrolment numbers since 2014 have been revealed.

The data, gathered from NSW public schools' February enrolments, showed a dramatic fluctuation of enrolment numbers for many of our 53 public schools across the region. It further showed that Afterlee Public School and Rukenvale School were the smallest schools in the region with nine student enrolments, while Casino Public School taking out the largest, with 739 students enrolled.

The three schools in the region with the largest increase in student enrolments are:

Casino Public School had 628.5 students in 2014 and 739 this year, equating an increase of 110.5 students

Lennox Head Public School had 331 students in 2014 and 415 this year, equating an increase of 84 students - a 25% percentage growth.

Casino West public school had 231students in 2014 and 252 this year, equating an increase of 39 students

The three schools in the region with the largest decline in student enrolments are:

Lismore Public School had 380 students in 2014 and 295 in 2018 equating a decrease of 85

Alstonville Public School had 554 in 2014 and 494 in 2018 equating a decrease of 60

Mullumbimby Public School had 239 in 2014 and 206 in 2018 equating a decrease of 33.

Casino Public School Principal Garry Carter put the increase down to the word of mouth, coupled with the Casino population being "quite mobile”.

"It's a good feeling, it means parents are indicating that they feel confident with the learning programs we are offering,” Mr Carter said.

"We work in cooperation with Casino West Public school and we've started with a program called Healthy Relationships - permeated through the school and we've renamed it Casino Way - it's about building values like empathy and resilience.

"We are very proud of that ... but it's also word of mouth and people communicating their school experience.

"We have quite a change in enrolments during the year, the casino population is quite mobile - people move interstate and come from interstate - we can enrol up to 30 to 40 students a year during the year.”

Lismore Public School Principal Jackie Nilon said that the factors affecting student enrolments listed by the department apply just as much to Lismore as elsewhere, and that individual families' reasons for not enrolling at a particular school would be a matter for them.

A NSW Education Spokesman said population, infrastructure and business growth in those areas and and families relocating are the main reasons contributing to overall changes in schools' enrolments.

"Individual families may also have their own reasons for enrolling or not enrolling in their locality,” the spokesman said.

"Schools receive staffing and accommodation based on their enrolment. NSW government schools work to encourage enrolments through their communication with their communities directly and through the media.”

The spokesman explained how student enrolments are generally reported in full-time equivalent (FTE) units. The FTE for students studying less than 10 units, the minimum workload, is determined by the formula: 0.1 x the number of units studied and represented as a proportion of the full-time enrolment of 1.0 FTE.

The enrolment data is published annually by the Centre for Education Statistics and Evaluation.