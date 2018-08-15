Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A wood duck nest was found in a 200-year-old fig tree in Lennox Head that was in the process of being chopped down.
A wood duck nest was found in a 200-year-old fig tree in Lennox Head that was in the process of being chopped down. Marc Stapelberg
Letters to the Editor

Why duck eggs should have been left alone

15th Aug 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Dear Mayor David Wright and Councillors,

RE: Disturbance of Australian Wood Duck nest

On behalf of the Coalition Against Duck Shooting, I am writing to express our dismay that the Australian Wood Duck nest in the Lennox Head fig tree was removed against advice from the WIRES Northern Rivers Bird Coordinator that relocation would likely result in abandonment.

We appreciate that the eggs were not destroyed, but strongly believe that the eggs should have been left the short time required to hatch before removal of the tree continued.

Our organisation is committed to speaking up for the welfare of native waterbirds.

The considerate treatment of native waterbirds is particularly important given the long-term decline in their abundance across eastern Australia.

This decline has been documented by prestigious studies conducted by the University of New South Wales Centre for Ecosystem Science.

As such, we believe native waterbirds such as Australian Wood Ducks should be afforded all possible protections.

We believe in this case the Ballina Shire Council has missed an important opportunity to promote positive and considerate interactions between people and wildlife.

The local outcry and highly unfavourable media coverage could have been avoided had the Council chosen to act in in the interest of these native birds which are clearly highly valued by the community.

We hope the Council will take decisive action in favour of wildlife in the future.

Alyssa Wormald,

Spokesperson, Coalition Against Duck Shooting.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    15,000 school books to be given away as schools go digital

    premium_icon 15,000 school books to be given away as schools go digital

    News IT'S the sort of thing that will delight or devastate book-lovers: 15,000 books need a new home as they won't fit into the new school's modernised library.

    • 15th Aug 2018 12:00 AM
    $6.5m development planned for East Lismore

    premium_icon $6.5m development planned for East Lismore

    Council News The development has 25 lots and will house 61 people

    • 15th Aug 2018 12:00 AM
    How a few phone calls led to 40 hay bales being donated

    premium_icon How a few phone calls led to 40 hay bales being donated

    News Local farmers, business owners join forces to help those in need

    • 15th Aug 2018 12:00 AM
    Colour run a bright idea to support community

    premium_icon Colour run a bright idea to support community

    News St John's College Woodlawn will soon bring the colour run to Lismore

    • 15th Aug 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners