Why duck eggs should have been left alone

A wood duck nest was found in a 200-year-old fig tree in Lennox Head that was in the process of being chopped down. Marc Stapelberg

Dear Mayor David Wright and Councillors,

RE: Disturbance of Australian Wood Duck nest

On behalf of the Coalition Against Duck Shooting, I am writing to express our dismay that the Australian Wood Duck nest in the Lennox Head fig tree was removed against advice from the WIRES Northern Rivers Bird Coordinator that relocation would likely result in abandonment.

We appreciate that the eggs were not destroyed, but strongly believe that the eggs should have been left the short time required to hatch before removal of the tree continued.

Our organisation is committed to speaking up for the welfare of native waterbirds.

The considerate treatment of native waterbirds is particularly important given the long-term decline in their abundance across eastern Australia.

This decline has been documented by prestigious studies conducted by the University of New South Wales Centre for Ecosystem Science.

As such, we believe native waterbirds such as Australian Wood Ducks should be afforded all possible protections.

We believe in this case the Ballina Shire Council has missed an important opportunity to promote positive and considerate interactions between people and wildlife.

The local outcry and highly unfavourable media coverage could have been avoided had the Council chosen to act in in the interest of these native birds which are clearly highly valued by the community.

We hope the Council will take decisive action in favour of wildlife in the future.

Alyssa Wormald,

Spokesperson, Coalition Against Duck Shooting.