Why drivers don’t want to give way to cyclists

ON YER BIKE: While drivers of motor vehicles are divided in their opinion of cyclists on main roads, police said everyone should be able to arrive safely at their destination no matter how many wheels they use.

A recent article which stated everyone had the right to arrive at their destination safety, no matter how many wheels they are were using, has seen over 130 comments on social media.

Here’s a selection of the comments regarding what people think about people riding their bikes on the roads.

Craig Scott: “I don’t ride a bicycle. That being said they have every right to be on the road and should expect motorists to drive with due caution. No they shouldn’t have to pay a fee or have insurance for using said roads. Yes there are wankers who ride bikes. Riding a bicycle is one of the last modes of transport where you DON’T have to pay a fee for travel, thank god. Yes they sometimes piss me off but that’s my issue most of the time not theirs IMHO.”

Stuart Kent – “Craig Scott well said my friend. I love using my bicycle rather than one of our cars for quick trips around town to the shops, to and from work etc; I’m reducing fuel consumption and car wear while keeping active. My years on motorcycles taught me that every other road user may be actively trying to run me down, so I must be super-vigilant! I’d never ride on the highway though. Also, I’ll avoid main thoroughfares if possible, and use bike paths if available.”

Tim Anderson – “The only thing I’ll say is we all have to share this world, I don’t understand the hate for a person/s mode of transport. I live in a rural town population of around 10,000 on a main highway, I see people of all ages riding with no helmets or proper footwear, the cops go past and do nothing, it’s a mixed up crazy world and being angry at one particular minority/majority is a waste of time for me. Have a great weekend mate.”

Dani Aafjes – “I don’t mind that people ride but there should be laws about where they can ride and road etiquette. Some of the roads I see people riding on are so unsafe with all the bad potholes, blind corners and road width. They shouldn’t be allowed on roads where you can’t give them the 1m safe overtake without it being a traffic disturbance or hazard. You’d think common sense and self preservation would come into play when choosing a road to cycle on but it really seems like that doesn’t exist anymore.”

Erin Greedy – “They shouldn’t be allowed on certain roads, The Channon cutting, Koonorigan Rd and Tuntable road are a few where it is impossible to give them 1m. It is also virtually impossible to pass them the entire roads due to crests and blind corners. It’s bloody stupid.”

Hollie Wright – “Cyclists don’t pay rego or CTP insurance so why should they be as entitled to use the roads as other vehicles. If you ask me, a pedal powered, aluminium frame with a seat on it, is nowhere near as road worthy as a fully enclosed, well maintained car, truck or bus.”

Tama Scott – “Hollie Wright car rego does not even account for 1% of the total costs to build/maintain roads. That revenue comes from GST, income tax, rates … etc. which guess what … cyclists pay. This gives them as much right to use the publicly owned asset as you do. Cyclists don’t pay CTP insurance for very obvious reasons. At-fault cyclists do much less harm than At-fault drivers. The world would be a better place if individuals did a small volume of research before they spoke their minds. I beg of you to form an opinion AFTER you do some research.”

