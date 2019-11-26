Why Doug Anthony is an all-star in my mind

Doug Anthony will be 90 years old on New Year's Eve. Barrie Virtue, who was on Mr Anthony's personal staff for almost 20 years, reminisces.

At the aged care place in Canberra where my wife Claire and I now live, a recent activity was to recount a moment that had changed one's life.

I said that the moment that had changed my life (and Claire's) had occurred in September 1964 when Cliff Murray, then editor of The Northern Star where I was a reporter and sub-editor, told me: "Doug Anthony is looking for a press secretary."

On Monday 12 October 1964 I began work in Doug Anthony's cramped office at Old Parliament House in Canberra and was with him until he retired from politics almost 20 years later.

It wasn't just the job that changed our lives. What began that October day 55 years ago was a lasting personal, professional and family relationship with Doug and Margot that has grown stronger over the years.

Whether it was the load of firewood Doug had delivered when we spent a couple of recent winter weeks in the Anthony house at New Brighton, or when he helped plant a lawn at our house in Canberra in 1968, or when he called to see a journalist dying of cancer in Melbourne, or showed his loyalty by visiting his friend Harry M Miller in Long Bay Gaol...these were just some of the pointers to the kind of man he was and is.

Doug was MP for Richmond for more than 26 years, a minister for 16 years, deputy leader of his party for four years and leader for13 years - six weeks longer than Sir John McEwen, whom he succeeded.

Former deputy PM Doug Anthony will be 90 years old on New Year's Eve.

When he succeeded his father H L (Larry) Anthony, as Member for Richmond and was succeeded by his own son Larry, Australia saw the only ministerial family trifecta in our history. Of Australia's 30 Prime Ministers, Doug knew 17 personally, starting when he was seven and Billy Hughes was in office.

But this is not an account of a political career (in which Margot was a steadfast partner) or of countless significant events, but just a few of my many recollections.

On one of the 25 occasions Doug acted as PM, he visited the ill Malcolm Fraser in hospital with the head of the PM's Department, Sir Geoffrey Yeend. While the media people were waiting outside to hear what great matters of state were being discussed, Fraser, Anthony and Yeend were watching Yes Minister.

Billy McMahon was a very excitable PM. A senior official of the PM's Department, after a meeting in Doug's office when he was acting, told me, "You don't know how good it is to work with someone who doesn't get excited."

The day Harold Holt disappeared, Doug hurried back to Canberra from Murwillumbah at McEwen's request. I picked him up at the airport, took him to the Kurrajong Hotel where he saw McEwen late in the evening, then drove him to John Gorton's home. McEwen (as he made known later) did not trust William McMahon and told him so, and he gave Doug the job of persuading Gorton that he should seek election to Holt's seat and then leadership of the Liberals. A few days later Gorton was Prime Minister.

Doug didn't beat about the bush when answering questions. An official of the Trade Department told me that when he heard Doug's answer to a journalist's question in New Zealand, he bit clean through the stem of his pipe.

And when after almost 20 demanding and absorbing years it all came to an end early in 1984, Claire and I were able to look back to that day when our lives changed, to a richly rewarding period, and to a close relationship with a fine couple, good friends and great Australians.

One day in 1977 Doug faced a dilemma: should he speak at Fraser's election rally at the Sydney Opera House, or attend his daughter Jane's school speech night in the Town Hall? I suggested he ask the audience at the Mike Walsh Show, on which he was interviewed that day, what he should do. He did, and of course the audience voted unanimously for Jane. In the end he did speak at the Opera House, then rushed to the Town Hall.

Doug opened the Inverell Show wearing my suit, and I wore his trousers. He had left his jacket behind somewhere, so we swapped clothes in the aisle of the plane. Fortunately we were the only passengers.

Doug had a shower at Sydney airport, only to realise he didn't have a towel. So he dried himself under the warm-air hand-dryer on the wall. Luckily I didn't witness this.

He relieved a Parliament House attendant, Charlie, of his braces so that the pants of the Anthony morning suit would stay up during a ministerial swearing-in at Government House. Charlie spent the morning holding his pants up by hand. We were in Tokyo and he relieved a startled Japanese foreign ministry official of his grey silk tie so he could be properly dressed for an audience with the Emperor.

After Doug left politics, one of his departmental officers told me he had decided to retire earlier than planned because "It's not the same as when Mr Anthony was our minister."