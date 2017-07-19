Why does the St Helena tunnel keep closing?

The Tintenbar to Ewingsdale Pacific Highway upgrade was officially opened byby Page MP Kevin Hogan, NSW Roads Minister Duncan Gay and Acting Prime Minister Warren Truss in December 2015.

REGULAR closure of the St Helena Tunnel is nothing abnormal Roads and Maritime has said with works carried out on similar structures from the Lane Cove Tunnel in Sydney through to the Tugan bypass at the Queensland border.

The St Helena tunnel has closed eight times since its completion in December 2015.

Next week, the roadway's northbound lanes will close next week for repairs over four days.

An RMS spokesman said a leak in the tunnel from heavy rainfall in recent months needed to be fixed in among the other planned maintenance works.

He assured motorists there were no issues with the design or structural integrity of the St Helena tunnel.

Routine works of the St Helena Tunnel is implemented every three months and involves a range of measures, such as inspecting the various operating and safety systems.

The spokesman said it was "standard practice across NSW” and cited the M5 East, Eastern Distributor and Cross City Tunnel as examples of roadways closed to traffic on a regular basis for maintenance to ensure motorists' safety.

Breaking its tri-month repairs schedule, the St Helena tunnel will close again next month for more repairs - the fifth time it has closed this year.

The RMS advised the night works would take place between Monday, August 21 until Wednesday, August 23.