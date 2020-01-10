COUNCIL EXPLAINS: Why our tap water look like urine

EVEN though Casino residents are finding their tap water is the colour of urine, the council confirm it is safe to drink.

Casino resident Portia Walker took a photo of the water on January 8 and posted it to Facebook.

"My children have started refusing tap water because it's yuk and filtering it doesn't seem to help much any more," Ms Walker said.

"Have staretd following everyone else and am buying bottled water but it is proving expensive."

Richmond Valley Council released a statement.

"The decolourisation is harmless and is mainly due to an increase in the level of manganese in the water released from Toonumbar Dam," a council spokesman said.

Manganese is a naturally occurring mineral which is present in soils, rocks, and sediment and is found in common grains and vegetables.

With Toonumbar Dam currently sitting at 18% capacity, the level of manganese in Casino's drinking water is higher than usual because manganese tends to concentrate in the lower depths of water bodies, the couoncil said.

Although unsightly and at times smelly, the particles are harmless to health and the water is safe to drink.

Water supplied by Richmond Valley Council must meet the Australian Drinking Water Guidelines.

Council is also treating Casino's drinking water to eliminate blue green algae present in the Richmond River as a result of hot weather and persistently low flows.

"The proper treatment of blue-green algae, which unlike manganese is a risk to public health if consumed, is Council's first priority," the spokesman said.

.However, the removal of blue-green algae from Casino's water supply has also reduced the effectiveness of Council's efforts to treat the excess manganese.

If you are doing laundry and notice the water contains particles or has a taint to it, leave the laundry items in the machine or tub; do not spin or hang out to dry as this will set stains which may have formed.

The council can supply residents with a product to add to the water to prevent staining.

The water is, and will, remain safe for use at all times, the council said.

While Casino is still on level three water restrictions and is expected to remain so for the foreseeable future until significant rainfall, Coraki, Woodburn, Evans Head and Broadwater are supplied by Rous County Council and are currently on level one water restrictions.

More information here:

https://richmondvalley.nsw.gov.au/services/water-and-sewer/water-restrictions/