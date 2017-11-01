News

Why do we slow down when roadworks have paused?

I'M JUST wondering if other drivers ever have this dilemma.

On weekends or when roadwork has paused for a few days, I've noticed the 60 signs are often left and not covered up in the usual 100 zone.

Now I am all about obeying the road rules and driving to the indicated speed.

It seems strange to me, however, that when there is no roadwork, that we still need to slow down and putter along when there are no roadworkers in danger of being hit.

It's almost embarrassing to slow right down when cars are banking up behind you. What do readers think?

Topics:  northern rivers roads roadworks samantha elley speed signs

Lismore Northern Star
