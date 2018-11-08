Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
When the community was looking for leadership on the shark net issue, where was Tamara Smith?
When the community was looking for leadership on the shark net issue, where was Tamara Smith? Liana Turner
Opinion

Why didn't Tamara Smith make a comment after shark attack?

David Kirkpatrick
by
8th Nov 2018 2:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHERE was Ballina MP Tamara Smith on Wednesday when one of the biggest stories in NSW, if not the country, was the shark attack on Lee Jonsson?

There was no comment on her Facebook page nor, to my knowledge, any press release put out by her office.

To be fair, Labor's candidate for Page Asren Pugh was also missing in action.

It was left to Ballina Mayor David Wright to do interview after interview for an insatiable media throng.

Wright cops a lot of criticism for being a little 'shark happy' but at least he stands up to counted.

Nationals candidate Ben Franklin also commented.

At least Franklin made a statement on Facebook telling his followers about the attack and the council and emergency services' response in the wake of the attack on the surfer at Ballina's Shelly Beach.

But no such comment from Tamara Smith, just pure silence on the issue.

She did, however, have comments on Facebook about holiday letting, the Alstonville Swim Club and water mining.

While these are all worthy issues, not to make a comment when your community is crying out for some leadership on this issue.

The Greens may have a pretty clear cut policy on the issue of shark control, but not to come out and call for calm and explain this policy is a big miss, in my humble opinion.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Shark attack victim to have more surgery

    Shark attack victim to have more surgery

    News A BALLINA surfer has had preliminary surgery and will face further surgery on Friday after he was wounded by a 2.6m white shark.

    Man broke bouncer's jaw at Lismore pub, but charges dropped

    premium_icon Man broke bouncer's jaw at Lismore pub, but charges dropped

    Crime Punches were thrown outside Mary G's in Lismore

    'Very dangerous, aggressive' magpie to be relocated

    'Very dangerous, aggressive' magpie to be relocated

    News But not everyone is happy with the council's decision

    • 8th Nov 2018 2:00 PM
    Return of shark nets not ruled out by authorities

    Return of shark nets not ruled out by authorities

    News “Public safety is the number one priority"

    Local Partners