Why didn’t police file a missing person’s report for mum?

Carley Metcalfe, 41, was found dead in the river near Mullumbimby on November 29, 2017.

THE police officer who initially spoke with the concerned parents of Carley Metcalfe has explained why he didn't file a missing person's report.

Carley's parents, Christine and Max Metcalfe, attended Byron Police station on November 5 to report their missing daughter and ask police for help.

Carley, 41, was found dead on November 29, 2017 on the banks the Brunswick River near Mullumbimby, three weeks after she was reported missing by her parents to police.

Tweed Byron Police District Senior Constable, Johnathan Cartmill, met with the Metcalfe's and spoke with them for 10 to 15 minutes about their concerns for their daughter.

They left the station under the impression a missing person's report had been filed.

But Snr-Constable Cartmill told the inquest after his discussions with the Metcalfe's, he filed a welfare concern report following his assessment of the case.

This involved Snr-Constable Cartmill creating an "event" that would indicate to any officer in Byron, Bangalow, Brunswick Heads or Mullumbimby that if they came across Carley in their duties, they should seek to check on her because of concerns for her mental health.

A photo was also provided to assist police.

Snr-Constable Cartmill said the decision followed an "in-depth conversation" about Carley's mental health and the concern her parents had for her.

He said he explained to her parents the police had limited authority under the mental health act to schedule anyone with mental health issues.

"I saw the urgency which Christine was trying to convey to me the mental health issues Carley was having," he said.

"I honestly believe from the bottom of my heart that's what Christine wanted and I would have explained that to her and I wouldn't have denied (a missing person's report) to her.

"The whole focus was on the mental health of their daughter.

"I would have told Christine that's what I intended to do. It would have been remiss of me to not do that."

The Metcalfe's later attended the Lismore Police Station and filed official missing person's report on November 8.

The inquest continues at 10am in Ballina Court today.