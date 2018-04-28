Why developers are eyeing off the Sunshine Coast

A "LARGE MIX" of developers is eyeing off the Sunshine Coast or already investing in projects here, but Division 6 Councillor Christian Dickson says most are either small or "mid-range" enterprises.

The biggest developers with major projects already under construction or proposed on the Coast include Stockland, with its Kawana Oceanside and Caloundra South (Aura) developments, Avid Property Group and Reed Property Group, which are behind the Palmview housing development (Harmony).

Sekisui, with Beachside Yaroomba, and Lend Lease with its redevelopment of Sunshine Plaza and Twin Waters West "investigation" also feature in Cr Dickson's top five developments.

"The housing market is booming in SEQ," Cr Dickson said.

"Values on the Sunshine Coast are still reasonable, compared to other major centres, and we have some significant projects planned or under way, attracting wider interest and investment."

He said the Maroochydore City Centre being developed by SunCentral, the solar farm, Sunshine Coast Airport expansion and new hospital nearing completion were among projects driving this interest.

"The region's appetite for job creation, employment and infrastructure outcomes such as the airport have certainly enabled our council to be vigilant in looking for opportunities that improve services, diversify housing choices and bolster our political agenda for region making projects," he said.

"Our council is strongly focussed on ensuring that State Government growth targets are met with a logical and planned response as we look to settle 200,000 new residents over the next 25-30 years on the Sunshine Coast."