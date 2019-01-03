Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tom Spiess, 56, and Jacqui Byrne, 41, died on August 18, 2014, when a truck crashed into cars at the bottom of the South Eastern Freeway.
Tom Spiess, 56, and Jacqui Byrne, 41, died on August 18, 2014, when a truck crashed into cars at the bottom of the South Eastern Freeway.
News

Why deadly trucks are still allowed on roads

3rd Jan 2019 10:26 AM

TOUGH new laws to punish bad drivers and take dangerous trucks off the road if they fail safety inspections have yet to be enacted - a year after state Parliament passed them.

Inquiries by The Advertiser have revealed the requirement to carry out 62,000 truck safety checks annually, and find 100 new specialist inspectors, has overwhelmed the SA vehicle-inspection industry.

Despite the law being passed in December 2017, it has never been enacted, and a worldwide search has begun for a consortium to cope with the workload.

Also on the backburner is a package of new penalties of up to two years in jail for truck drivers and owners who repeatedly flout road rules.

The failure has emerged less than a month after prosecutors dropped two counts of causing death by dangerous driving - based on existing laws - over a 2014 truck crash on the freeway that killed two people.

advertiser laws sa south australia truck laws trucks
Big Rigs

Top Stories

    Woman trapped after car rolls down embankment

    Woman trapped after car rolls down embankment

    Breaking A WOMAN in her 60s has been taken to Lismore Base Hospital after the two-vehicle crash.

    • 3rd Jan 2019 11:40 AM
    Sharks spotted, beaches closed but chopper patrols cancelled

    Sharks spotted, beaches closed but chopper patrols cancelled

    News Authorities are urging swimmers to be "shark smart"

    Baby girl suffers first-degree burns after shower accident

    Baby girl suffers first-degree burns after shower accident

    News It is understood the girl's older sibling turned off the cold water

    This tiny creature has a special, stinging, skill

    premium_icon This tiny creature has a special, stinging, skill

    Environment They could be straight out of a fantasy tale

    • 3rd Jan 2019 12:45 PM

    Local Partners