Why ’day 8’ is so important

The principal of Marsden State High School has urged parents to ensure their children attend school from the start of the school year.

The principal of Marsden State High School has urged parents to ensure their children attend school from the start of the school year.

WITH the first day of school just around the corner, the principal of one of Queensland's largest state schools has urged parents to remember the importance of "day eight".

Principal of Marsden State High School Andrew Peach tells us below why it is critical for both students and staff that children attend school by February 7 - the eighth day of the school year.

School resumes for the 2019 school year on Tuesday, January 29.

While many students and families understand the importance of a great start to the year from a social, emotional and learning perspective, sometimes it is not understood that the start to the year is also important for school planning and funding.

Principal of Marsden State High School Andrew Peach. Picture: Annette Dew

Each year the Education Department provides staffing for our schools based on the number of students enrolled and in regular attendance by the eighth day of the school year.

This year that date is Thursday, February 7.

On this day the Department collects the enrolment numbers for all schools in Queensland to calculate funding for schools.

Meaning that if your child has not attended school by this date, the allocation for staff will be reduced at your child's school, even if you have completed the enrolment process.

This is particularly important in primary schools, where additional enrolments may mean the ability to add another class to a particular year level.

If you are yet to enrol your child for 2019 you can do so from the week starting January 21, with most school administration teams back by this date.

If you know that your child will not be able to attend school in the first two weeks it is also vital that you contact your school to enable your child to be counted on February 7.