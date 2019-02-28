Why Cr Battista voted against Council's recovery action plan

AMID Lismore council's shock $6m shortfall one councillor has voted against the new general manager's recommendations to balance the budget.

The most crucial item on Tuesday's council meeting agenda was council's quarterly budget review statement, which revealed the $6.1m deficit as well as the remedial action plan, devised to address action the financial concerns.

Council was also required to amend the 2018/19 Budget to reflect the actual or anticipated result.

Cr Gianpiero Battista was the only councillor to vote against all decisions.

"I voted against it because I believe we didn't have all the information in front of us," Cr Battista said.

"I have voted against all financial reports and budgets handed down for many years, because I disagree with the direction council was taking back then.

"This problem is not a problem of yesterday it's a problem of the last ten years - we've had a problems with the quarry for ten years and in waste management for at least the last few years."

While the results were previously work shopped by councillors, Cr Battista said the investigating consultants Grey Advantage's report only presented the results, showing the deficit.

"They must have gone through financial records and management practices," he said.

"Their report must have been much more inclusive than the final figures given to us. The General manager did advise us that the full report would be provided to councillors."

Cr Battista specifically didn't agree with one item on the proposed plan, of council reviewing plant and fleet utilisation and maintenance as well as changes to procurement practices to immediately improve cash reserves.

"What that means is that council owns all the trucks and excavators and the idea is to lease them, which I don't agree with - it's a short-term measure that in the long term is going to cost us more money," he said.

"It's a compounding amount of money that gets lost and it seems to have got worse. Last year we cut $3M in services to try and cover again, for a a budget that wasn't very good."

Cr Darlene Cook was among the majority of councillors who voted for the decisions handed down.

"The meeting went well, all of the councillors were as open and honest as we could be, reflecting the fact that we were very shocked by the figures we were given ten days ago," Cr Cook said.

"A lot of questions were asked of the staff of the general manager, the manager of infrastructure services and the finance manager of points we wanted more clarification on.

"We all agreed on a unified approach to starting the remediation immediately."

All Lismore councillors were contacted for comment.