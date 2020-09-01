Why COVID-riddled Melbourne bikie fled over border

The close friend of a notorious coronavirus-infected bikie caught flying into Brisbane has revealed why he made the ill-thought-out interstate dash.

The close friend of a notorious coronavirus-infected bikie caught flying into Brisbane has revealed why he made the ill-thought-out interstate dash.

The close friend of a coronavirus-infected Victorian bikie who was apprehended flying into Queensland has revealed details about the interstate mercy dash.

High profile outlawed motorcycle gang member Shane Bowden, who was recently booted from the Mongols, fled from the Royal Melbourne Hospital while being treated for coronavirus.

Bowden was intercepted at Brisbane Airport on Monday after he had travelled on flight JQ560 from Melbourne and is now detained in a Gold Coast hotel.

The Courier Mail reports that all 84 passengers from Bowden's flight have now been rounded up and placed into quarantine as contact tracers work to track their movements since their arrival into the state.

It has also been revealed Bowden has been removed from a quarantine hotel on the Gold Coast and taken to hospital by ambulance.

It is understood a gunshot wound to his leg has become badly infected.

Shane Bowden on Tuesday being wheeled from a hotel to a Gold Coast hospital.

His on-again, off-again girlfriend of three decades, Trudi McPhee, told the Herald Sun he was initially being treated for serious injuries to his leg sustained in an Epping drive-by shooting but then tested positive to the virus.

"He is a pretty wild man, he was already wanted by Queensland police he had told me," Ms McPhee said.

"He didn't want to be in Victoria anymore.

"He checked out of hospital because he was very scared, he was worried people were watching him all the time.

"I believe he needs help. He is obviously not thinking properly."

Ms McPhee, who has a teen son with Bowden, says he last made contact with them three days ago from hospital.

She was aware he wanted to leave Melbourne for the Gold Coast but did not think he would flee so abruptly.

Shane Bowden in 2004.

Shane Bowden leaves jail in a stretch limousine. Picture: Instagram

Accompanied by a bikie entourage. Picture: Instagram

Bowden had also assured her he was keen to stay out of trouble after finishing a five-year prison sentence in June.

"He was very happy to get out of jail," she said.

"He promised this time he was going to do it right, but the temptation got the better of him. "He'll go back in (to jail). It is sad but if you want to play those games and do stupid things, that is what you get. He should've stayed out of trouble.

"He lived for the Mongols, whatever happened, why he got kicked out - it is not my business. But, when things like this keep happening it is my opinion it is time to hang up your boots and find something else to do."

Ms McPhee said Bowden had rejoined the Finks OMCG after being booted from the Mongols.

In 2006, while a member of the Finks, he shot Melbourne CBD killer Christopher Wayne Hudson in an infamous bikie brawl at a Queensland kick-boxing tournament.

An in-depth investigation into Bowden's movements will decide whether he has committed any criminal offences by allegedly knowingly travelling with coronavirus interstate.

brianna.travers@news.com.au

READ MORE

84 PASSENGERS IN QUARANTINE AFTER BIKIE BOSS CROSSES BORDER

EX CLAIMS SHE DIDN'T KNOW BOWDEN WAS MONGOLS BOSS

Originally published as Why COVID-riddled Melbourne bikie fled over border