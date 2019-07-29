Why council's tip fees have increased

WASTE NOTICE: Tenterfield Shire Council said tip fees have increased in order to secure the future of waste collection across the shire.

Peter Gardiner

TENTERFIELD Shire Council said there are complex issues at play surrounding the controversial increase in tip fees.

Tenterfield mayor Peter Petty said while council does not like to raise fees for services, he said the unpopular decision was made for a very good reason.

"Basically, the fees for waste disposal have increased to ensure that council can continue to operate the waste service for the community now and into the future,” he said.

Cr Petty said the new fees were assessed on the basis of service sustainability and included ensuring fairness for the tonnage costs across the shire.

The council runs services to benefit the community and ensures services are run in a cost effective way by balancing future requirements.

The council operates one licenced landfill at Boonoo Boonoo, which accepts all domestic, industrial and commercial wastes from the Tenterfield Shire Council area.

Given the current landfill cell is almost full, the council is currently in the process of getting a new landfill cell constructed under the current landfill guidelines stipulated by the NSW Environmental Protection Authority.

Cr Petty said should the council not meet these guidelines, the EPA will revoke the council's operational licence for the whole landfill.

This in turn would mean there will be nowhere to dispose of the shire's waste.

"The guidelines are more stringent and have more requirements than the landfill cells council has previously constructed, exponentially increasing the construction costs,”, Cr Petty said.

"In order for council to be able to construct and maintain the new landfill cell to the current EPA standards, the cost of disposing waste unfortunately needs to increase.”

Cr Petty said each year, all fees and charges are advertised to the community as part of the annual adoption of council's Delivery Program and Operational Plan and are open for public submissions.

"All submissions are presented to the councillors for consideration prior to adoption of the documents,” he said.