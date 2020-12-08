Why council asked landowner to develop farmland site

Plans are progressing to rezone land at Spring Grove, near Casino, for a rural residential subdivision.

IN 2006, Casino man Don Bennett had plans to rezone land he owned at Spring Grove for a rural residential development.

But the proposal was knocked back by Richmond Valley Council, which stated it was "not in a position to progress the matter due to the large volume of undeveloped rural residential land on the market at that time, and low demand".

There were also concerns about the layout of the proposed subdivision.

But in 2015 the tide turned.

The council wrote to Mr Bennett to ask him to reconsider his plans for the Gregors Rd site.

"Council wishes to revisit your rezoning submission and would like to arrange a meeting with you to discuss this further," a letter from the council's coordinator of strategic planning and environment stated.

Fast forward five years and Mr Bennett has a fresh planning proposal with the council, and it is now on public exhibition.

According to documents lodged by town planners Newton Denny Chapelle, the property is currently used for cattle farming.

If approved, the planning proposal would create 18 rural residential lots and most would be one hectare in size.

A larger, 20ha residual lot would preserve the natural features and vegetated areas of land within the northern portion and south western corner of the site, which will retain the current RU1 - Primary Production zone.

Parts of the residual lot will be rezoned to E2 Environmental Conservation Zone for those areas of confirmed High Environmental Value (HEV) land.

"The community benefit of the rezoning will be realised through the increased lot density and the associated provision of additional housing to service the future population needs of the Richmond Valley LGA," the town planners' report states.

"The impetus for the submission of this rezoning application has been triggered through correspondence issued to the landowner from Richmond Valley Council.

"In this regard, the previous rezoning application submitted for the land back in 2006 was not progressed due to the large volume of undeveloped rural residential land on the market at that

time and low demand for such development.

"Due to the time lapse since 2006, demand has increased for rural residential type allotments which has resulted in lot supply dwindling over time.

"Accordingly, Richmond Valley Council have expressed an interest in revisiting the rezoning of the subject land."

Submissions on the rezoning of the site on Gregors Rd, Spring Grove, close on December 18.

Documents can be inspected online or at the council's customer service centre, 10 Graham Place Casino, between 8.30am and 5pm, Monday to Friday.

To make a submission, email council@richmondvalley.nsw.gov.au, fill out the form here or write to Locked Bag 10, Casino, NSW 2470.