Why council rejected demolition, rebuild of $1.6m home

Ballina Shire Council has rejected plans for a new house at Lennox Head.

Ballina Shire Council has rejected plans for a new house at Lennox Head. Contributed

HE BOUGHT the coastal property for $1.6 million last year.

But now a Northern Rivers man living with a disability wants to knock it down to build a more accessible home.

There's just one problem - Ballina Shire Council has rejected the proposal for a two-storey dual living home for the man and his carer on the grounds it doesn't meet the shire's planning rules.

The development application for the Dress Circle Drive, Lennox Head property went before the council's meeting last week.

Councillors Sharon Cadwallader and Ben Smith moved that they supported a staff recommendation of refusing the plans.

Cr Cadwallader said as it was a demolition proposal, the existing proposal should have no restrictions.

In the application, planners claimed restrictions of the build meant a carport would need to be in front of the allowed building line.

Cr Cadwallader said it was therefore appropriate "build within the parameters".

Cr Smith said the rules were in place "for a reason".

"The building line... is being very rigorously enforced across the shire," he said.

"There are probably zero new buildings that are across the building line.

"This is far too in excess to our own standards to allow this to occur."

Ballina Shire Council has rejected plans for a demolition and rebuilt at Lennox Head.

Cr Keith Williams asked councillors to defer the matter for more negotiations to take place.

Cr Eoin Johnston agreed.

"I was probably (originally) of the view I'd support the recommendation of council without any reservations (but) I think it would be prudent for us to defer this," he said.

"I hope that by leaving it open they can tweak it a bit," he said.

But Cr Phil Meehan said the R3 zoning on the block - which does allow for duel living - does not allow for a "relaxation" of building codes.

"We have to maintain our standards across the whole community, we have to be equitable," he said.

Mayor David Wright said he was "sorry", but couldn't support deferment.

"It's too big to the block," he said.

"It needs to be redesigned."

The motion to reject the application was carried, with Cr Williams voting against.