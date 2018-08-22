Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Riverside Village at 570 Woodburn-Evans Head Rd, Evans Head.
Riverside Village at 570 Woodburn-Evans Head Rd, Evans Head. Google Maps
Council News

Why council meeting drew 'busiest gallery in 100 years'

JASMINE BURKE
by
22nd Aug 2018 10:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT WAS almost a full gallery at Richmond Valley Council last night with one staff member passing comment it was the "busiest gallery in 100 years".

One of the issues which harboured some discussion in council's August meeting last night was the planned extension of Riverside Village at Evans Head.

Residents of Evans Head expressed concern at an application from Ardill Payne & Partners, acting on behalf of Riverside Village Holdings Pty Ltd, requesting to build additional homes onsite, rather than off-site, with the major concerns including "offensive noise" and environmental impacts.

Riverside Village has approval for a total of 162 manufactured home sites with 75 of those sites existing with homes already constructed on them.

An additional 87 sites are yet to be developed.

In the meeting council agreed a potential increased opportunity for local jobs was a drawcard, and the work to build the homes onsite wouldn't be much more disruptive to residents to moving the homes onsite from an offsite location.

"Construction of dwellings onsite will have minimal environmental or amenity impacts and has the potential to provide significant social and economic benefits due to increased employment opportunities for trades and services and demands for construction and building materials," the council report states.

Development and environment manager, Andrew Hanna, said something to note was if the homes were built offsite there would still be a "significant amount of work needed to be done to a site (itself)".

"They need to be craned on, there is the slab constructed, there is still some joining work required," Mr Hanna said.

"There is suggestion that there is not a lot of difference between impacts of making them offsite that requires transportation... compared to construction onsite.

"We can provide timeframes (of construction) and there is legislation of offensive noise within hours."

The caravan park was established at 560-570 Woodburn Evans Head Rd, Evans Head under DA1993/61 on August 5, 1993. This approval was for a service station and 44 site caravan park.

evans head northern rivers council richmond valley council meeting
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Huge airline sale: Fly from Ballina to Sydney for $65

    Huge airline sale: Fly from Ballina to Sydney for $65

    News GET in quick if you want a cheap trip to Sydney - this sale ends at midnight.

    Why rail trail is more important then ever to council boss

    premium_icon Why rail trail is more important then ever to council boss

    Council News Northern Rivers Rail Trail is well and truly on the agenda

    Worker dies after being trapped in water tank

    Worker dies after being trapped in water tank

    News Emergency services were called to a property near Casino

    Local Partners