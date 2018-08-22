Why council meeting drew 'busiest gallery in 100 years'

IT WAS almost a full gallery at Richmond Valley Council last night with one staff member passing comment it was the "busiest gallery in 100 years".

One of the issues which harboured some discussion in council's August meeting last night was the planned extension of Riverside Village at Evans Head.

Residents of Evans Head expressed concern at an application from Ardill Payne & Partners, acting on behalf of Riverside Village Holdings Pty Ltd, requesting to build additional homes onsite, rather than off-site, with the major concerns including "offensive noise" and environmental impacts.

Riverside Village has approval for a total of 162 manufactured home sites with 75 of those sites existing with homes already constructed on them.

An additional 87 sites are yet to be developed.

In the meeting council agreed a potential increased opportunity for local jobs was a drawcard, and the work to build the homes onsite wouldn't be much more disruptive to residents to moving the homes onsite from an offsite location.

"Construction of dwellings onsite will have minimal environmental or amenity impacts and has the potential to provide significant social and economic benefits due to increased employment opportunities for trades and services and demands for construction and building materials," the council report states.

Development and environment manager, Andrew Hanna, said something to note was if the homes were built offsite there would still be a "significant amount of work needed to be done to a site (itself)".

"They need to be craned on, there is the slab constructed, there is still some joining work required," Mr Hanna said.

"There is suggestion that there is not a lot of difference between impacts of making them offsite that requires transportation... compared to construction onsite.

"We can provide timeframes (of construction) and there is legislation of offensive noise within hours."

The caravan park was established at 560-570 Woodburn Evans Head Rd, Evans Head under DA1993/61 on August 5, 1993. This approval was for a service station and 44 site caravan park.