Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kyogle Council says decisions by neighbouring councils to not take any more asbestos has had a big impact on Kyogle's landfill facility.
Kyogle Council says decisions by neighbouring councils to not take any more asbestos has had a big impact on Kyogle's landfill facility. File
Council News

Why council has hiked asbestos dumping fees for non-locals

27th Oct 2019 11:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

KYOGLE Council has voted to increase its asbestos dumping fees for anyone living outside the local government area.

It is the third Northern Rivers council to tighten restrictions on disposal of the hazardous material.

Lismore City Council announced earlier this year it was no longer accepting asbestos at its Recycling & Recovery Centre on Wyrallah Rd, and Richmond Valley Council is only accepting small packages of asbestos from ratepayers within their local government area at the Nammoona Landfill Facility.

The decisions by Lismore and Richmond Valley councils led to an increase in demand from businesses and residents to use the Kyogle Landfill Facility.

At a recent council meeting, Kyogle Council staff sought councillors' approval to adopt a new fee structure for disposal of asbestos.

"The consequence of LCC and RVC's actions is that the number of requests to dispose of asbestos at the Kyogle Landfill Facility from businesses and residents located in the Lismore, Richmond Valley, Ballina and Byron Bay local government areas has increased exponentially,” the report states.

"This is resulting in disruption to council's core service provision and increased costs to council.

"The new fee schedule could be reviewed when and if LCC and RVC lift the current moratoriums on disposal of asbestos at their landfill facilities.

The fees for disposal of asbestos at the Kyogle Landfill at Council's nominated time will be as follows:

  • Small wrapped parcels (less than 2 square metres) - per load: $18 for Kyogle LGA residents, $23 for others
  • Medium wrapped parcels (2 - 10 square metres) - per load: $96 for Kyogle LGA residents, $120 for others
  • Large wrapped loads (greater than 10 square metres) - per tonne: $315 for Kyogle LGA residents, $394 for others
  • The fees for disposal of large loads of asbestos outside Council's nominated time will be as follows:
  • Fees for Disposal of Large Loads of Asbestos by Special Appointment (greater than 10 square metres): $499 plus $315 per tonne for Kyogle LGA residents, $499 plus $394 per tonne for others.
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Running in rainbows

    premium_icon Running in rainbows

    News Charities gain from fundraiser

    Show backs fire towns

    premium_icon Show backs fire towns

    News Alstonville's entries and gate were up and weather was glorious

    Crisis announce only hometown gig

    premium_icon Crisis announce only hometown gig

    News It is set to be a big finish for this local band

    Wheels keep turning as transport company named state's best

    premium_icon Wheels keep turning as transport company named state's best

    News They travelled more than two million kilometres in the past year