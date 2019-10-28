Why council has hiked asbestos dumping fees for non-locals

Kyogle Council says decisions by neighbouring councils to not take any more asbestos has had a big impact on Kyogle's landfill facility.

KYOGLE Council has voted to increase its asbestos dumping fees for anyone living outside the local government area.

It is the third Northern Rivers council to tighten restrictions on disposal of the hazardous material.

Lismore City Council announced earlier this year it was no longer accepting asbestos at its Recycling & Recovery Centre on Wyrallah Rd, and Richmond Valley Council is only accepting small packages of asbestos from ratepayers within their local government area at the Nammoona Landfill Facility.

The decisions by Lismore and Richmond Valley councils led to an increase in demand from businesses and residents to use the Kyogle Landfill Facility.

At a recent council meeting, Kyogle Council staff sought councillors' approval to adopt a new fee structure for disposal of asbestos.

"The consequence of LCC and RVC's actions is that the number of requests to dispose of asbestos at the Kyogle Landfill Facility from businesses and residents located in the Lismore, Richmond Valley, Ballina and Byron Bay local government areas has increased exponentially,” the report states.

"This is resulting in disruption to council's core service provision and increased costs to council.

"The new fee schedule could be reviewed when and if LCC and RVC lift the current moratoriums on disposal of asbestos at their landfill facilities.

The fees for disposal of asbestos at the Kyogle Landfill at Council's nominated time will be as follows: