Why coaching is ‘not just about football’

Byron Bay FC Technical Director, Chris Layland, has been named as Football Far North Coast's coach of the month for August. Picture: Steve Mackney

Byron Bay FC Technical Director, Chris Layland, has been named as Football Far North Coast's coach of the month for August. Picture: Steve Mackney

BYRON Bay FC’s technical director, Chris Layland, has been named Coach of the Month by Football Far North Coast.

Layland has been with the club since October 2017, including as head coach of the three-peat winning Summer Youth League Team.

He also implemented the club’s High Performance Program.

“I appreciate Football Far North Coast and Northern NSW Football for having this award to acknowledge the coaches in our region,” Layland said.

“The volunteers and administrators who are behind the coaches and allow people like me to coach deserve a lot of thanks.

Byron Bay FC Technical Director, Chris Layland, has been named as Football Far North Coast's coach of the month for August. Picture: Steve Mackney

“People like Kerry Northcott from Byron Bay FC and Jill Hepburn from Richmond Rovers do a lot of work to ensure their clubs are successful.”

Layland said he believes it’s vital to view professional development as an ongoing process.

“Coach education is very important,” he said.

“I’m a big believer in coaching education; all coaches and potential new coaches need to further their qualifications and knowledge of the game.

“What we do is not just about football, it’s also about creating good people and good kids.

“We like to coach a healthy winning mentality and emotional stability so that the players can carry these lessons and values throughout life.”

Layland has also joined Brisbane Roar as an academy coach.