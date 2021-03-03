Why Casino meatworks needs 186 new car parks

The Casino Food Co-op (formerly known as the Northern Cooperative Meat Company) has big plans for 2021.

A development application for 186 new car parks at the Casino meatworks has been lodged with Richmond Valley Council.

Plans for the new carpark are currently on public exhibition.

If approved, the Casino Food Co-op (formerly known as Northern Co-operative Meat Company) will spend $200,000 on a new carpark for workers, replacing a grassed, informal carparking area.

>>> $5 million project will create 20 new jobs at Casino

Documents lodged with the council by GeoLINK, on behalf of the co-op, explained the carpark would service existing workers at the abattoir on the Summerland Way.

“The development does not involve increasing the overall amount of beef processed at the site,” the report states.

“The carpark will simply provide formalised carparking for staff rather than the area being used as an informal overflow carparking area.

“Also, the (recently approved) retail ready facility would be located on an existing carparking area, resulting in the loss of 58 carparking spaces.

“The new car park … is being proposed to ensure there is sufficient carparking available on the site.”

The Casino Food Co-op’s $5 million retail ready facility has been approved by Richmond Valley Council.

Work associated with the new carpark will include the installation of erosion and sediment controls, bulk earthworks including fill, embankments, drainage swales and entrances, installation of stormwater infrastructure, construction of the carpark surface and turfing.

It should take about eight weeks to finish.

The DA is on public exhibition until March 8.

For more information or to make a submission, visit the website, email council@richmondvalley.nsw.gov.au or phone 6660 0300.