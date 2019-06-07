City where cars mysteriously won’t unlock

Where’s Mulder and Scully when you need them? We’re not confident anyone else has the expertise to solve Adelaide’s very own X-File.

Where’s Mulder and Scully when you need them? We’re not confident anyone else has the expertise to solve Adelaide’s very own X-File.

DRIVERS who park in part of the Adelaide CBD have been unable to unlock or start their parked cars all week - and no one knows exactly what's to blame.

The glitch appears to be centred around the Calvary Adelaide Hospital construction site.

Motorists parked on roads including Pulteney St, Angas St and Wakefield St have returned to their cars to find the central locking no longer working. Some have been unable to start their vehicles.

Experts believe the issue is most likely caused by interference from a faulty electrical item in the area, potentially a security camera or gate opener.

Diligent researcher “Brian” finds a Reddit page that convinces him he can’t access his car because the Russians have deployed an electromagnetic pulse weapon on Pulteney St.

Alison, who did not want to provide her surname, works in the area and moves her car regularly to avoid a parking ticket.

She said since Monday, her central locking has not worked properly and, on one occasion, her car would not start at all because it is keyless.

"I thought I left my interior light on or something," she said.

"As the day went on a few other people noticed that their central locking was not working and eventually we established it was everybody in the entire office, apart from a couple that had European cars.

"It is intermittent - there are some times it is OK and other times it is not OK."

She said she had to call the Adelaide City Council about the issue to avoid a parking fine.

"We have to move our car every hour or two … so I thought 'this is ridiculous'," she said.

"I also rang the police general line to let them know - (the woman who took the call) said it was very weird I said that because the girl who worked next to her … said her central locking was not working either."

Technical experts say car remotes are low-powered devices that are rarely affected by mobile phone cell towers or other telecommunications technology.

The guy in this beautifully lit stock image could just reach in the window and unlock the door from the inside .... just sayin’.

Interference is usually caused by another low-powered device close that has become faulty and is transmitting continuously. That could be a security camera, remote entry gate opener or paging device.

The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) said it was aware of the issue and was in discussions with Calvary Health.

"Calvary Health is making initial inquiries and will liaise with the ACMA about its findings," an ACMA spokesperson said.

"In a CBD environment, thousands of low-powered devices operate without incident every day and it could be any one of these causing the problem.

"In this case, the ACMA suggests that those parking in the area make themselves aware of how to manually access their vehicle in the event that their car remote does not function, or avoid parking in the area for the next couple of days until the issue is resolved."

Calvary Health has been contacted for comment.