Why Byron's train is 'phone-free' for the next three days

Founder of the We're All Going to Die festival Stefan Hunt shares a chance encounter with a stranger on the Byron Bay train.

FROM today until Saturday, locals and visitors to Byron Bay will have the opportunity to "choo the fat”, as a part of the inaugural We're All Going To Die festival.

Patrons using Byron Bay Railroad's solar train can participate in an immersive art installation - the Conversation Carriage.

The project is the brainchild of creative entrepreneurs Tory Bauer and Stefan Hunt, and the experience is about "disconnecting to reconnect”.

"Instead of using the journey to look at your social media feed, it's a phone-free area,” Mr Hunt said.

"You simply have a conversation with a stranger instead. We provide some questions printed on a postcard and you get chatting about life with your new friend.”

Afterwards, participants will have the opportunity to write their new friend a message on a provided postcard, which will be posted to them in the coming months to them to remind them of the experience.

Given that there is almost no relationship in which the presence of the smart phone has not had a profound impact, the Conversation Carriage salon is timely.

According to the School of Life the genuine beauty and interest of our phones would not be a matter of such concern if we did not suspect, somewhere in our minds, that while this device has opened doors it is in danger of grievously closing others.

Conversation Carriage will be held on every train service during the festival, in the right hand carriage with blue seating.

There is no fee other than the $3 fare.

The Byron Bay Train operates daily services between North Beach Station near the end of Bayshore Drive and the Byron Beach Platform at the Shirley Street level crossing, between First Sun Caravan Park and Simmos Caltex Service Station.

During winter services commence at 10:00am from North Beach Station with the last train leaving Byron Beach Platform at 5:15pm.

For timetable information visit www.byronbaytrain.com.au.

"Allocated quiet carriages are standard these days on trains,” Mr Bauer said.

"We want to also introduce Conversation Carriages on public transport worldwide, where humans rediscover the art of eye contact and chance encounters with strangers.”

All aboard! For more about the festival visit www.wereallgoingto.com.