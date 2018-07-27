Why Byron is becoming like a 'dystopian reality TV show'

BYRON SHIRE is in danger of becoming the new Seahaven, the mythical town where the film The Truman Show was set, if the state government's proposed new Short Term Holiday Letting policy gets voted into law in August.

That's the view of Ballina MP Tamara Smith.

Seahaven was the idyllic looking seaside community with no real residents, just actors providing the background for a dystopian reality TV show.

Ms Smith said the outlook was dire.

"New holiday letting laws could mean the end of our communities,” she said.

Ms Smith drew the stark comparison when she met with a group of around 20 Approved Accommodation Providers on Thursday at the Cavanbah Centre who were concerned their businesses were being rendered worthless by the proliferation of unregulated Short Term Holiday Letters who use platforms such as Airbnb, HomeAway and other sharing platforms to undercut legitimate operators.

So desperate have the Approved Providers Group become they are talking about commencing a class action against the NSW Government if the new regulations come into force.

Some are even talking about demanding refunds of the expensive rates they pay to comply with council and other regulations.

Still others are tossing up whether it would be easier to deregister their businesses and operate as unregulated accommodation providers themselves.

Ms Smith was joined by Byron Shire councillors Cate Coorey and Michael Lyon at the meeting and members of the long established Byron group Victims of Holiday Letting (VOHL) who have agreed to join with the Approved Accommodation Providers Group to fight the proposed new regulations.

"The short term rental accommodation laws proposed by the Liberal National coalition have no sign of any reining in of holiday letting,” Ms Smith said.

"The legislation aims to rob local councils of any controls over short term letting by permitting it 365 days per year without regulation apart from a code of conduct.

Cr Lyon said local councils should have complete control over Short Term Holiday Letting (STHL) locally to ensure equity and address the issue of depletion of housing supply in high volume tourist towns such as those in Byron Shire.

"Legitimate accommodation operators are rightly annoyed by the recent state government response to STHL because they are not competing on a level playing field, due to DA fees and business rates they have to pay.

"Online platform hosts do not have these requirements, nor a requirement for insurance, adherence to building codes or fire safety provisions or disabled access,” Michael Lyon.

Ms Smith advised locals and businesses opposed to the proposed legislation to write to her and the NSW Premier and to sign her petition at: www.tamarasmith.com.au/holidayletting