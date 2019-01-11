Why buyers want hobby farms in the Lismore LGA
RURAL land values showed a moderate increase of 9.41 per cent between 2017 and 2018.
Proximity to Brisbane and relative affordability compared with the Byron market, have influenced an increased demand for smaller home sites, hobby farms and farming land.
Typical rural land values:
- Arthur Rd, Corndale (14.2 ha): $412,000, up 9.9 per cent
- Corndale Rd, Corndale (40.47 ha): $620,000, up 9.7 per cent
- Nimbin Rd, Goolmangar (2 ha): $220,000, up 10.0 per cent
- Leycester Rd, Leycester (26.82 ha): $290,000, up 9.4 per cent
- Alphadale Rd, Lindendale (2.023 ha): $340,000 up 9.7 per cent
- Lindendale Rd, Lindendale (18.74 ha): $660,000 up 5.6 per cent
- Cook Rd, Marom Creek (114.32 ha): $500,000 up 10.4 per cent
- River Bank Rd, Monaltrie (52.21 ha): $520,000, up 9.5 per cent
- Blade Rd, Nimbin (44.09 ha): $355,000, up 9.2 per cent
- Wotherspoon St, North Lismore (513.3 sqm): $94,000 up 4.4 per cent
- Duncan Rd, Numulgi (2.023 ha): $300,000, up 9.1 per cent
- Parrots Nest Rd, South Gundurimba (2.415 ha): $240,000, up 9.1 per cent
- Terania Creek Rd, Terania Creek (20.33 ha): $320,000, up 12.7 per cent
- Grennan Rd, Tregeagle (22.87 ha): $430,000, per cent 8.9 per cent.