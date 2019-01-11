Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A small hobby farm could be the perfect place to invest in.
A small hobby farm could be the perfect place to invest in. David Duprey
Property

Why buyers want hobby farms in the Lismore LGA

10th Jan 2019 11:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RURAL land values showed a moderate increase of 9.41 per cent between 2017 and 2018.

Proximity to Brisbane and relative affordability compared with the Byron market, have influenced an increased demand for smaller home sites, hobby farms and farming land.

 

Typical rural land values:

  • Arthur Rd, Corndale (14.2 ha): $412,000, up 9.9 per cent
  • Corndale Rd, Corndale (40.47 ha): $620,000, up 9.7 per cent
  • Nimbin Rd, Goolmangar (2 ha): $220,000, up 10.0 per cent
  • Leycester Rd, Leycester (26.82 ha): $290,000, up 9.4 per cent
  • Alphadale Rd, Lindendale (2.023 ha): $340,000 up 9.7 per cent
  • Lindendale Rd, Lindendale (18.74 ha): $660,000 up 5.6 per cent
  • Cook Rd, Marom Creek (114.32 ha): $500,000 up 10.4 per cent
  • River Bank Rd, Monaltrie (52.21 ha): $520,000, up 9.5 per cent
  • Blade Rd, Nimbin (44.09 ha): $355,000, up 9.2 per cent
  • Wotherspoon St, North Lismore (513.3 sqm): $94,000 up 4.4 per cent
  • Duncan Rd, Numulgi (2.023 ha): $300,000, up 9.1 per cent
  • Parrots Nest Rd, South Gundurimba (2.415 ha): $240,000, up 9.1 per cent
  • Terania Creek Rd, Terania Creek (20.33 ha): $320,000, up 12.7 per cent
  • Grennan Rd, Tregeagle (22.87 ha): $430,000, per cent 8.9 per cent.

More Stories

Show More
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    $3m to target tick bite illnesses 'not good enough'

    premium_icon $3m to target tick bite illnesses 'not good enough'

    News PATIENTS and experts say more "targeted" funding is needed.

    • 11th Jan 2019 12:00 AM
    'Bigger than CSG': calls for deep look at water extraction

    premium_icon 'Bigger than CSG': calls for deep look at water extraction

    Environment A community group has called for a broader scope to industry review

    • 11th Jan 2019 12:00 AM
    New figures reveal value of rural land on North Coast

    premium_icon New figures reveal value of rural land on North Coast

    News Valuer general has released new land values for LGAs

    • 11th Jan 2019 12:00 AM
    How much is that tourist worth?

    premium_icon How much is that tourist worth?

    Travel The latest stats reveal visitor habits

    • 11th Jan 2019 12:00 AM

    Local Partners